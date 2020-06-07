Fans of Pop/Rock bands from the '70s thrilled with Thin Lizzy and their march of hits from the popular Jailbreak album. Released in 1976, Jailbreak floated for some time with two strong Top 40 hits, “Jailbreak”, “The Boys Are Back In Town”, and a minor hit with “Cowboy Song”. They continued to release excellent albums […]
Fans of Pop/Rock bands from the '70s thrilled with Thin Lizzy and their march of hits from the popular Jailbreak album. Released in 1976, Jailbreak floated for some time with two strong Top 40 hits, “Jailbreak”, “The Boys Are Back In Town”, and a minor hit with “Cowboy Song”. They continued to release excellent albums until 1983. Phil Lynott died from pneumonia in 1986. Over all, there were twelve Thin Lizzy albums.
On June 12, a 3CD compilation of 50 Thin Lizzy classics will be highlighted in Essential Thin Lizzy. In the near future, a more comprehensive and light-shining box is expected to champion the music of Thin Lizzy even more.
The Essential Thin Lizzy " Thin Lizzy
CD1
01 The Boys Are Back In Town
02 Do Anything You Want To
03 Dancing In The Moonlight (It's Caught Me In Its Spotlight)
04 Don't Believe A Word
05 Bad Reputation
06 Killer Without A Cause
07 Sha La La
08 Emerald
09 Are You Ready (Live, 1976)
10 Roisin Dubh (Black Rose): A Rock Legend
11 Hollywood (Down On Your Luck)
12 Warriors
13 Toughest Street In Town
14 Still In Love With You
15 The Sun Goes Down
16 Soldier Of Fortune
CD2
01 Waiting For An Alibi
02 Whiskey In The Jar
03 Chinatown
04 Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy The Weed
05 Rosalie
06 Fighting My Way Back
07 Angel Of Death
08 Randolph's Tango
09 The Holy War
10 Opium Trail
11 Trouble Boys
12 Baby Drives Me Crazy (Live 1978)
13 Dear Heart
14 Wild One
15 We Will Be Strong
16 Leave This Town
17 Massacre
CD3
01 Killer On The Loose
02 Jailbreak
03 Sarah
04 Cold Sweat
05 Little Darling
06 Mexican Blood
07 A Song For While I'm Away
08 Black Boys On The Corner
09 The Rocker (Live 1978)
10 Southbound
11 King's Vengeance
12 Johnny
13 Renegade
14 Genocide
15 She Knows
16 Got To Give It Up
17 Cowboy Song