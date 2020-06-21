The voice of Ray LaMontagne has easily drawn a wide range of fans to him. And like previous singers and songwriters before him, he is able to sustain that expectation with a continued wave of excellent songs. His first album, Trouble, gained a strong base of fans and garnered over a half million copies in […]

The voice of Ray LaMontagne has easily drawn a wide range of fans to him. And like previous singers and songwriters before him, he is able to sustain that expectation with a continued wave of excellent songs. His first album, Trouble, gained a strong base of fans and garnered over a half million copies in sales back in 2004. Since, Ray LaMontagne has released seven well-received albums including his last album, Part Of The Light (2018).

On June 26, the next album from the singer will be called Monovision. It will contain ten fresh new songs, two of which are already in release ahead of the album (“Strong Enough” [here], “We'll Make It Through” [here]).

Monovision will be issued on CD, DD, and vinyl LP from RCA Records.

Monovision " Ray LaMontagne

01 Roll Me Mama, Roll Me

02 I Was Born To Love You

03 Strong Enough

04 Summer Clouds

05 We'll Make It Through

06 Misty Morning Rain

07 Rocky Mountain Healin'

08 Weeping Willow

09 Morning Comes Wearing Diamonds

10 Highway To The Sun