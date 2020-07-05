Mary Chapin Carpenter, while not absent from the public, has not had an album of brand new songs released since 2016 on The Things We Are Made Of. Her album after that was a collection of newly recorded older tracks. With eleven albums in the catalog including the 1992 multi-Platinum classic , Come On Come […]

Mary Chapin Carpenter, while not absent from the public, has not had an album of brand new songs released since 2016 on The Things We Are Made Of. Her album after that was a collection of newly recorded older tracks. With eleven albums in the catalog including the 1992 multi-Platinum classic , Come On Come On (with seven strong singles!), Mary Chapin Carpenter is about to release her next new album.

On August 7, Lambent Light Records will release The Dirt and The Stars. This new Mary Chapin Carpenter set will come complete with eleven new songs from the expressive mind of the singer/songwriter.

The Dirt and The Stars will be issued on CD, DD, and vinyl LP.

The Dirt and The Stars " Mary Chapin Carpenter

01 Farther Along and Further In

02 It's Ok To Feel Sad

03 All Broken Hearts Break Differently

04 Old D-35

05 American Stooge

06 Where The Beauty Is

07 Nocturne

08 Secret Keepers

09 Asking For A Friend

10 Everybody's Got Something

11 Between The Dirt And The Stars