Dear Dave,

I recently received my master’s degree in finance, and for the last four years, I’ve had a job as a social worker. I love my job and have a decent income, but I know I could make more money and come closer to reaching my full potential in the finance industry. I’m on Baby Step 2, and I have lots of debt. On top of this, my dad lives with me and needs transplant surgery. I’ll have to take six weeks off work when he has this done, and my current job has always been very supportive of his healthcare needs. Should I wait until after the procedure to look for a job in the finance field? Will the fact that I won’t be a brand new graduate at that point make finding something difficult?

Rachel

Dear Rachel,

Not at all. You can seek employment in anything you want anytime you want. But I think you’re putting the cart before the horse a little bit here. It sounds like you’re assuming you won’t be able to find an employer in the finance world that will understand your situation and work with you where your dad is concerned.

If you were interviewing at my company, and we determined you were an amazing person and a perfect fit for the job, we’d take a look at things and do what we could to work things out to where we could bring you on and help you through the situation. So, in my mind, it doesn’t reflect badly on you at all to be seeking a better job now.

Now, if you found yourself in an interview where the company reeked of that hardcore, corporate, no-days-off-no-matter-what crap, well, you obviously wouldn’t take the job. Always remember that in a job interview, you’re interviewing them just as much as they’re interviewing you. You have to decide if they’re a good fit for you as much as they need to see if you’re the right person for them.

Honestly? It sounds to me a little like you’re just trying to stay in your comfort zone, kiddo. I think you need to go swimming. Jump in! The water’s fine.

Dave

Dave Ramsey is a seven-time No. 1 national best-selling author, personal finance expert, and host of The Dave Ramsey Show, heard by more than 16 million listeners each week. He has appeared on Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, Today Show, Fox News, CNN, Fox Business, and many more. Since 1992, Dave has helped people regain control of their money, build wealth and enhance their lives. He also serves as CEO for Ramsey Solutions.