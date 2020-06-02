It’s a busy Friday night across streaming and subscription channels with season premieres, and a few debuts. HBO offers a compelling drama and contestants on a new summer game show win by not doing things.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Calling all wrestling fans. WWE Network announced a free version without ads that will broadcast over 15,000 titles, including original series and previously aired pay-per-view programming.



“Step Up” is getting a new home on Starz, a year after it was canceled at YouTube. The dance drama will be reimagined for a 10-episode season. A premiere date has not been set.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

Showtime and RuPaul join forces for a special edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” (June 5, 8 p.m. ET). Previous contestants are given a second chance to win the crown, a place in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame,” and $100,000.



The fourth and final season of “13 Reasons Why” drops on Netflix (June 5). Notable for the controversy it generated in its first season over its graphic depiction of a suicide, the teen-focused series ends its run with the cast’s graduation from high school. Their final days at Liberty High are full of tension as the secret surrounding a death in season three threatens to be exposed. Featured character, Clay (Dylan Minnette), also has to deal with a therapist played by new addition, Gary Sinise.



Apple TV+ pays homage to celebrities and their powerful influence in “Dear…” (June 5). The 10-episode series features high profile figures including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland and others, reading letters written by people whose lives were changed by their work.



The Fab Five hit the city of brotherly love in a new season of “Queer Eye” (Netflix, June 5). In Philadelphia for its fifth installment of inspiring makeovers, the feel-good show will have 10 episodes instead of its usual eight.



Documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” (Hulu, June 5) highlights 15 years of the hip-hop improvisational group. Founded by “Hamilton” creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, the group’s journey takes them from beatboxing and rapping on city sidewalks to a series of shows in New York City to a run on Broadway.



Michaela Coel, the breakout star of British comedy “Chewing Gum,” (which became a U.S. hit after debuting on Netflix in 2016), returns with “I May Destroy You” (HBO, June 7). Coel, who serves as writer, executive producer, and co-director, plays Arabella, a young author and London party girl who deals with the aftermath of a sexual assault. It’s an insightful exploration of a life disrupted.



Summer means game shows and ABC’s latest entry is “Don’t” (June 11, 9 p.m. ET). Hosted by Adam Scott and voiced by Ryan Reynolds, the show features contestants who must test their self-control with a series of “don’t” tasks in order to win a cash prize.



Report Card: Ratings winners and losers

Winners: Disney+ renewed “Diary of a Future President.”



Losers: CBS’s “Broke,” “Man With a Plan,” “Tommy,” and “Carol’s Second Act” will not return.

