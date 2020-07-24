From comedians to sports stars to comedians to A-listers, celebrities have embraced podcasting to not only connect with their fans, but also to express their opinions on what is going on in the world. Here are a few celebrity podcasts to listen to.

The Michelle Obama Podcast

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is the newest celebrity to join the podcasting ranks, with her show that will premiere on July 29, exclusively on Spotify. Obama will explore important personal relationships and how they shape people. The show will be released weekly for nine weeks and will feature guests including Conan O’Brien, Valerie Jarrett, and family members Marian and Craig Robinson.

Find it: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5WJIYOCTMLGiKMtwiMitxk

Armchair Expert

Using his own life experiences, Dax Shepard explores the messiness of being a human. Talking with academics, politicians and artists, Shepard explores the personal stories and the struggles they have overcome in life. Recent episodes include "Travis Pastrana," "Rob Corddry" and "David Sinclair."

Find it: https://armchairexpertpod.com/

Sibling Revelry

Sister and brother Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson dive into the sibling bond, family dynamics, the human mind and body. Kate and Oliver also talk to other celebrities who have siblings to find out what it’s like to grow up with brothers and sisters. Recent episodes include "Lynsey and Lisa Addario," "Chiney and Erica Ogwumike" and "The Haim Sisters."

Find it: https://bit.ly/2WOQvYE

The Big Podcast with Shaq

NBA champion and big man Shaquille O’Neal gives his takes on the news, entertainment and sports of the day. Shaq also sprinkles in tidbits about his crazy personal life. Along with sidekick John Kincade, Shaq explores whatever he feels like exploring. Recent episodes include "Shaq talks football," "Shaq talks about the woman he assisted on the highway" and "Shaq talks about DeSean Jackson’s comments."

Find it: https://www.podcastone.com/the-big-podcast-with-shaq