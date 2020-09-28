It’s been 10 years since 85-year-old screen legend Tony Curtis died at his Nevada home on Sept. 29, 2010. The much-loved actor left behind a body of work that included over 150 television and movie roles in such classics as “The Defiant Ones,” “Some Like it Hot,” and “The Sweet Smell of Success.”



Curtis remarried for the last time in 1998 and his new bride, Jill Vandenberg, was some 40 years his junior. The pair became inseparable, traveling the world together, but back in Nevada the couple founded Shiloh, a horse rescue ranch.



“I was horrified to learn that tens of thousands of unwanted American horses are slaughtered each year for human consumption in Asia and Europe,” Jill told me in 2006 when I met her and Tony on their ranch. “I realized I could do more to help horses.”



“We were driving in the car one evening and Jilly told me she wanted to save some of those horses,” Curtis recalled to me. “I told her let’s go do it!”



They did, and the couple soon acquired 40 acres of desert outside Las Vegas, eventually transforming the barren area into a nurturing ranch where hundreds of horses were saved. I still recall Curtis’s joy when I asked him to comment on the success of the Shiloh sanctuary.



“It picks up my spirits to see the good work done there,” was his reply. It’s a sentiment that might also be echoed by fans of the actor’s screen performances.



“He was such a wonderful actor and an incredible person,” Jill told me when I caught up with her recently. “He still has so many adoring fans around the world and that is a true and lasting legacy to the person he was. There will never be another like him.”



Today, Jill Curtis is now Jill Curtis-Weber after marrying Todd Weber three years after Tony died. They sold the Nevada ranch in 2019 and moved to Deadwood, South Dakota, last March.



“Todd and I were ready to start a new life, a simpler life, in a beautiful historic Old West town,” Curtis-Weber explained. “Tony and I watched and really enjoyed HBO’s ‘Deadwood’ series, so I believe he would absolutely love that I now live in the town.”



She also recognizes similarities between her current and former husbands.



“Todd has the same sense of humor and wit, and is very intelligent and kind,” she said. “I think Tony would have liked him. Todd is very supportive of my past life and has never felt he had to live up to Tony, who had a larger than life personality. We have a wonderful life, share the same interests, and work together every day. I think you could say I have been very lucky in love throughout my life.”



In addition to continuing their work at the Shiloh ranch at its new 28-acre Deadwood location (see www.shilohhorserescue.rescuegroups.org), the couple also operate a horse-drawn stagecoach that runs on Main Street.



“I am the teamster, the one who drives the teams, and Todd is the tour guide,” said Jill. “Tony would have really loved that I drive a stagecoach!”



Of course, Tony Curtis was no stranger to horses or the West, having ridden in many films often performing his own riding stunts.



“Being a Jewish kid from New York City, the studios didn’t think I’d be able to ride at first,” he told me during our 2006 interview. “So, I’d go to the studio stables when no one was around, get a horse, and practice!”



Despite the passage of a decade since his passing, Jill says she thinks of Tony every day. “I was so fortunate to have known him and been married to him - I will never get over his passing, but life goes on and one has to continue to move forward as well.”



So does she like to reminisce about her 12-year marriage to Tony by watching his movies?



“I really have a hard time,” she said. “His true personality always comes through in his films and it’s still so hard for me to watch them. The way he moves, speaks, walks, smiles - I just can’t do it. I have tried many times and guess I’m just not ready yet, which sounds weird.”

But she did have plans to acknowledge the 10th anniversary of her former husband’s passing with a hike up to the historic Mount Moriah Cemetery that overlooks Deadwood.



“It’s a beautiful tree-covered mountain cemetery, started in 1878, with beautiful views of our town and is the resting place of Wild Bill Hickok as well as Calamity Jane,” she says. “Since I am not able to visit Tony’s resting place in Las Vegas on the anniversary, I think this will be a good way for me to honor and remember him, surrounded by nature.”

