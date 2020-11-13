While "binging" has become more prevalent in the way we consume entertainment, finding the time to actually take in a whole show can be tricky even during a global pandemic. With keeping up with work while working from home, helping children stay on task during virtual learning and staying on top of your everyday household duties, you might only be able to sneak in an episode at a time. But with the holiday season approaching, many people might find themselves with some extra time around the holidays and will be able to commit to a true binge. Here are a few podcasts if you are looking for something new to binge.

Winds of Change

Did the CIA write the metal ballad "Wind of Change" released by the Scorpions in 1990? That’s the question this podcast from Pineapple Street Studios and Crooked Media dives into this odd conspiracy theory. Decades after the song was released, journalist Patrick Radden Keefe heard a rumor that one of the best-selling songs of all time was written by the CIA and helped bring down the Berlin Wall. This series follows the journey to the truth and about how the power of music can elicit change.

Find it: https://crooked.com/podcast-series/wind-of-change/

Making Space: The Female Frontier

Produced by CNET, this podcast spotlights the history of space exploration and the women who made it possible. These are the stories of the often time invisible women who helped build our understanding of space. From the Apollo program and the exclusion of women from astronaut training in the 1960s to the newest generation of NASA leaders, each episode highlights a different woman involved in the discovery of space.

Find it: https://www.stitcher.com/show/making-space-the-female-frontier

WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork

Hosted by David Brown, this six-part series looks into how WeWork went from being valued at $47 billion to having a failed IPO a year later. Brown examines the rise and fall of the company, covering the hope and hubris, the big money and bigger screwups, and chasing "unicorns."

Find it: https://wondery.com/shows/we-crashed/

Sonic Boom

The Seattle SuperSonics were the beloved NBA franchise of the Emerald City, until the mid-2000s when the team folded. The Ringer’s Jordan Ritter Conn talks to NBA legends, politicians, die-hard fans and business executives to unearth the never-before-heard truths about how and why the Sonics became the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008.

Find it: https://www.theringer.com/sonic-boom