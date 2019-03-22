Rev. Janeen Tronc's Pastoral Perspective

How courageous are you and willing to try something new? Would you be willing to try and bring a friend to church? A lot of us believe in Jesus and know we’re going to heaven, but what about all the others who haven’t yet met Jesus?

In the music video “Life is short, I want to live it well” (by Switchfoot), it shows a friend who is courageously taking his friend who is paralyzed from a disease like Lou Gehrig’s, through Spain, a 500-mile trek — El Camino de Santiago. A sometimes grueling hike for an able bodied person, it is particularly so for a man in a wheelchair.

They found strangers along the way that were more than willing to help out. How can we be reaching out to our friends — in similar courageous ways to help them physically or spiritually to know Jesus.

Jesus gives us a couple parables about the lost coin, lost sheep— and how there is more rejoicing in heaven when one soul comes to Christ!

Jesus is now in Capernaum because He was rejected by his hometown of Nazareth. He had been away for a long time, but now that He was back, it doesn’t take long for those with needs to find Him.

They brought to him a man sick with palsy, lying on a bed (they tore open a thatch roof and lowered their friend down to Jesus. Seeing their faith, Jesus said to the paralytic, “your sins are forgiven.” Jesus is first concerned about our spiritual health —and in church that should be our first and main concern.

Palsy causes a man’s limbs to shake so that he can’t stand or walk, making them helpless. Jesus knew his four friends believed that He could heal because He could see into their hearts.

But first, instead of healing the man, Jesus said to him, “son, your sins are forgiven.” (I don’t think that the man came for forgiveness; he came to be healed of the palsy). Jesus will get to the man’s physical problem, but along the way He is going to teach a lesson to some Scribes and Pharisees.

Some of the Scribes were sitting there, questioning in their hearts, “Why does this man speak like that? He is blaspheming! Only God can forgive sins! When the man with palsy got up and walked, it meant that the One who could make him walk was also the One who could forgive sins. Jesus was God in the flesh!

The four friends had heard about Jesus, and would go to any length to have him heal their friend. Just like the man who helped his friend in the Santiago trip through Spain.

That’s the first thing I want us to have in our minds. We’ve all heard about Jesus, and I’m sure most of us here have experienced Jesus in our lives. We trust Him, we have faith in Him, we know Him as the Great Physician. We know Him as the Good Shepherd who loves and leads and protects and provides for His sheep. He’s our rock and companion.

We know He is the only way to salvation, the only one who can heal a sick world, the answer to all our problems.

You could say then we could be like those four friends. We know Jesus and we know what He is about!

The paralyzed guy doesn’t know at all! He doesn’t have the internet! He’s stuck in his room. His condition prevents him from even opening his door or window to meet people to ask what’s going on.

We may know many people like that. Maybe not paralyzed, but the sinful condition of every man prevents them from knowing anything about Jesus.

God is the moral ruler of the universe. He has made the law and he defends the law! One of those laws is that you won’t get by with your sins! Never get the idea God forgives because he is big hearted. He forgives because Jesus died for our sins on the cross!

The sad and unbelievable thing is, there are many parents who know nothing about Jesus, who have no interest in Jesus and no interest in sending their kids to Sunday school to learn about Jesus.

And the question I want to ask today is this: What are you willing to do to get your friend to Jesus?

These men so want their friend to get to Jesus, they go out of their way. And it’s same for us — there are going to be many obstacles in our way in order to get our friends to Jesus. And these men met them all! Obstacles inside and outside of the church!

Statistically, at things like evangelistic crusades, most of the people who actually give their lives to Jesus were brought by a Christian friend. What are you willing to do to make this happen for a non-Christian?

Have you ever invited them to church, to a men or women’s group? To tea or coffee with the King? Have you bought them a Bible, have you brought them a meal?

Some of you say, “I’ve invited them, but they never come.” Go pick them up, it may take many invites. Say, “When we’re done, I’ll buy you something to eat and here’s a Message Bible that’s easy to read.”

What are you willing to do to bring your friends to Jesus?

Everybody needs Jesus, and it is our great privilege to bring friends to him, and there’s always going to be obstacles. The question is: are you going to be creative and resilient enough to get around those obstacles to find a way to get them to Jesus?

Does everyone who comes to Christ get healed? Not at all! I’m sure we all know of people who are born-again, Bible-believing Christians who are sick, who suffer from some serious ailments. Paul healed many but suffered with an ailment himself.

It wasn’t the paralytic’s faith that made him well; it was the faith of his friends. How many people do you know who are so paralyzed they can’t believe in God? That’s when we have to believe for them.

But does everyone who calls on the name of Jesus receive forgiveness of their sins? Yes, Yes and Yes! No one else has the authority to forgive sin! No one else is able to make us clean, to make us right with God! No one but Jesus.

Acts says, “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved.”

Today our churches need stretcher-bearers, men and women of faith, to go out and bring the unsaved to hear the Gospel. There are people who will never come to church unless you personally ask them — because you have influence with them. Some people are as paralyzed by indifference and prejudice as the man with palsy was, so you need to take a corner of their stretcher and bring them to church. That is what these men did.

Do you know people who are hurting? Do you know people whose sin has destroyed their lives? Do you love them or judge them?

If you love them, bring them to Jesus! If you need to, go that extra mile, because they need Jesus! He forgives! Just ask Him to forgive you and he will forgive! He makes us whole!

If you need Jesus, come to Him! If you know anyone who needs Him, bring them to Him! If you’re not religious and are a hinderance to Him, repent, and give in to Him!

We need an intervention. These friends didn’t just pray for their friend; they took action as well. It’s not enough just to pray for someone who is hurting and caught in sin, we also have to take action. Jesus says in Luke, “Go out to the roads and country lanes and compel them to come in, so that my house will be full” (NIV).

There are many examples in the Bible of people taking others to Jesus.

Do you believe that no one is outside Jesus’ reach? Don’t give up, I’m a believer. I’ve witnessed people taking a complete 180-degree turnaround! If so, what are you willing to do about bringing “hopeless” people to Jesus?

What hurting friend have you been praying for? What can you do to take action and help that person find healing?

Finally rejoice in Jesus, give the glory to God, go home and have a party to celebrate God, invite all your friends, have good food, a good time and tell them about Him! Pray for them and trust that He will do in them what He did in us and then continue to glorify God for everything!

Life is short, let’s live it well! Amen.