Josh Anderson's Pastoral Perspective

I actually never made it to what would have been the longest line I’ve ever waited in. I was a freshman in college and my roommate’s friend, his name was John, was an aspiring entrepreneur and the new PlayStation 3 (PS3) was about to release in North America. We had plans to go to a nearby Best Buy and potentially wait in line for up to 24 hours to be let into the store to buy several PS3’s so that we could turn around and sell them to others who weren’t as committed as we were. I was gonna get paid really well, too. And then last minute it all fell apart. The PS3 released in November and the weather wasn’t good, like at all, and John pulled the plug on our entrepreneurial adventure at the last minute. I literally got a text after I put my winter coat over my four layers of clothing at four in the morning. I was frustrated. I had anticipated what would inevitably have been a miserable, yet profitable 24 hours of waiting. I think the process, and sometimes drudgery, of waiting can produce all kinds of emotions inside of us. Anticipation. Joy. Frustration. Anger. Impatience. Confusion. And so many more. I’ve never met a single person who says they are good at waiting. Maybe you are, but if you are, know that you are an anomaly. Most of us are bad at waiting, and yet, from my short 31 years of life it seems to me that much of life is waiting. Waiting on a person to recognize your beauty or impeccable job performance. Waiting in line for a restaurant. Waiting at the doctors office. Waiting at a stop light, or to turn right onto a certain busy road in Pontiac. Waiting to finally pay off a vehicle or house or other form of debt. Waiting for your kids to have the mental capacity to understand and obey your rules. And so often, while we’re waiting, because we’re so bad at it, we miss the beautiful moments and messages the Sovereign Creator of the Universe has ordained for us to see and experience. Peter explains to the Jews listening to his inaugural sermon recorded in Acts, “And now, brothers, I know that you acted in ignorance, as did also your rules. But what God foretold by the mouth of all the prophets, that his Christ would suffer, he thus fulfilled” (Acts 3:17-18, ESV). In other words, Peter tells his Jewish audience that they missed it. While they were waiting for a Messiah, the one who was going to deliver the people of God, the Messiah came, and even though the prophets of old had told them what was going to happen to their long-awaited Messiah, they still missed Him. I love that because that’s so relatable! When I’m waiting for something, so often I am consumed with the miserable process of waiting that I end up missing the point of it all. I’ve waited for a table at a restaurant for way too long and then by the time I finally get to the table I’m so frustrated I don’t even enjoy the meal itself. I remember waiting for a job to come through. I waited for six months and as my impatience grew so did my confusion and frustration. And then when the job finally did come, I realized that I missed the incredible opportunity of getting to spend every day with my wife and two kids. I let my frustration of waiting cloud my sight and plug my ears so that I couldn’t see or hear what God wanted to do inside of me during that period of waiting. My guess is you are waiting on something too. Maybe it’s a prayer to be answered. Or a physical or mental ailment to be healed. Or for a child to finally come home. Or maybe it’s for a job. Or just a new season of life to begin because the one you’re in right now is really tough. So what do we do while we’re waiting? I think that’s what we all want to know and what I wish I knew when I was waiting for that job. Peter actually tells us a few verses later in his sermon when he quotes Moses: “The Lord God will raise up for you a prophet like me from your brothers. You shall listen to him in whatever he tells you” (Acts 3:22, ESV). Did you catch that? How did Moses instruct the people to wait? By listening! And that’s what you and I should do while we wait. We should listen to the piercing, sometimes soft, clear, strong voice of God. We should listen with ears wide open. People are often bored while they are waiting. Maybe we’re bored because we’re not doing what we are meant to do while we are waiting. Maybe, if we would open up our ears, lean in, and quiet the noise around us we would hear the voice of God speaking to us. I now believe that the best way to wait is to listen with ears wide open because when I do, I can hear Him. God wants to say something to you while you’re waiting. Give Him your ear and waiting will turn from a drudgery to a joy.