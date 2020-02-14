We are over a month into our New Year’s resolutions, which means they have pretty much turned into our daily habits. And don’t you feel good that you stuck with it, pushed through and are taking better care of yourself.



Nearly every exercise has a modification for beginners, people with restrictions or those who need more intensity.



Our focus is upper body, more specifically our triceps. Even though they are on the backside of our arms, and we don’t directly see them, their importance for arm strength and function is essential.



Our move today is a kneeling triceps kickback. This exercise will be working the whole backside of your arm. All you need for this move is a medium-size hand weight and a flat surface.



Begin this exercise by kneeling on the floor on both knees. Grasping your hand weight in one hand, position your free hand on the floor or ledge in front of you for balance.



Proceed to tuck your arm into your side that is holding the hand weight. Holding your chest tar, keep your back flat and your abdominals engaged for balance and sturdiness while you move.



Start your movement by pushing the hand weight behind you by extending and lengthening your arm. All the while, keep it tucked close to your side. Once you reach your fullest contraction on the backside of your arm, triceps, begin to release and bring back to your starting point. Continue this kickback motion for at least 10 times on one arm. Then quickly follow with the opposite side. Give yourself at least three sets of 10 on each side for this exercise.



If you find this move is too simple, increase your hand weight. If you find it too difficult, or painful in the elbow, reduce your weight or simply continue the move with no added resistance.

This exercise is great added to any other floor work or upper body routine.

