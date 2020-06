Bob and Betty Hoerner of Pontiac are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Hoerner and the former Betty Ellis were married June 4, 1960, at the Chenoa Methodist Church. Their attendants were Shirley Becker, Connie Ellis, Roger Hoerner and LeRoy Fields.

The couple has four children, Terrie (Jeff) Howard, Tammy (Joh) Hurt, Nancy (Brian) Kester and Jane (Jeremy) Hopper. They also have nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The couple retired from farming in 2011.