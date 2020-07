Larry and Deanna Hassinger celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at their home on July 12. They were married July 11, 1970.

Their parents were the late Wilbur and Dorothy Hassinger and the late Leo and Jean Abry.

They have one son, Joe (Ashley), and two grandchildren, Addison and Leo.

He retired from the Illinois Highway Department after 34 years and she retired from the Daily Leader after 42 years.