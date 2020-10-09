I guarantee I disagree with you. I am sure that there is something we don’t see eye-to-eye on. Maybe it’s whether pineapple has any place on a pizza or whether relish is a real condiment or if the Chicago Bears have any hope at all for a winning season. But, I’m sure there’s some idea or politician or news article where we simply see things differently.

And that’s OK.

I don’t need you to see all things the exact same way I see them.

Actually, let me get more direct. I don’t need you to vote the same way I will in November for us to remain at peace with one another.

I bet most of us have seen the backlash and hate and character assassinations and destruction our differences have caused over the last several months. We’ve been fooled by the extremists in every category of our society, from politics to religion, that if we are not firmly planted on one end of a spectrum we cannot exist or cannot be taken seriously.

On social media, I’ve seen people end relationships because they find themselves advocating for different political parties. I’ve even seen and heard people end relationships with loved ones because of one single phrase taken out of context and made offensive.

Our minds have become so brittle. We struggle to tolerate difference and other perspectives and worldviews. Our empathy has shrunk so small that it’s rarely used in our conversations or interactions with people.

Of course, I feel strongly about my opinions and beliefs, too. It’s not wrong to have emotion beyond our convictions. But, when the strength of our convictions lead us to sever relationships and demonize each other, our society will begin to crumble. Chaos will reign and ultimately win the day.

And as a Christian and a citizen of this country, I don’t want that to happen.

So, here’s what I think we do: LISTEN. We listen to others. We listen to their convictions and political persuasions and opinions without interrupting. We honor people, especially those who are different than us (which is everybody), and we humbly step into conversations and relationships in confidence, comfort, and humility.

We can and should have confidence in what we believe, whatever you believe about anything. It’s good to have support behind your opinions. But, there are also many other people who have strong reasons to believe what they believe too. I don’t think it’s my job to convince everyone to come over to my side of thinking.

I believe what I believe about Jesus and politics and pineapple-free pizza because I believe my opinions are supported by facts, by truth. And I don’t feel it’s my job to make everyone else think just like me.

Here’s why: because I’m confident that when we honestly search for understanding and truth, we always end up finding both.

The Truth is not weak.

He’s not easily swayed.

The Truth is steadfast.

He has longevity.

The Truth isn’t hiding from us.

I acknowledge that it may be difficult to find the truth because we’ve cluttered our minds and our society with noise and distractions and obstacles. But, if you invite someone into a search for the truth, and avoid the temptation to shove your ideals and beliefs and opinions down their throat, you will have vibrant, strong, healthy relationships that lead to a life bursting with purpose, peace, and hope.

The Truth is out there (insert X-files reference). I actually tend to believe that the Truth is closer than we think and if we humbly search within ourselves and with others for the truth, we will find Him. And yes, if you haven’t picked up on it, I’m talking about Jesus.

It’s true, I want you and everyone in Livingston County to believe in Jesus. But, if we disagree on how good God is, I’m OK with that. I don’t think less of you at all. I won’t demonize you or shove the Bible down your throat either. It’s OK that we disagree, truly.

I invite you into a conversation. Here’s my email: josh@pontiacbible.org. Investigate God for yourself or I’d love to help. Ask Him all your toughest questions and if you’ve got some things against Him, let Him have it. Say everything you need to. Get it all out. I promise He can take it. And search with me for the Truth and if we end up on different sides after our journey, that’s OK, too. I’d still like to be friends! Because in the end, what our world needs, in this next month especially, is peace, empathy, understanding, and truth. Let’s fight for those things instead of with each other.

Rev. Josh Anderson pastors at Pontiac Bible Church