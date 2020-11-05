As the temperatures are beginning to cool off in the northern states, things are heating up in Miami Beach, Florida.



Beautiful sandy beaches await to tempt sun seekers, and the radiant turquoise waters are warm and ready for activities.



South Beach

South Beach offers plenty of sun and fun. It is a place that is said to have nightlife all day long. Lined with unique cafes, the finest of dining and beautiful hotels, there is something to fill everyone’s vacation expectations.



South Beach is a place to people watch. The beaches are pristine, and often celebrities are spotted relaxing and having fun.



Take in the architecture that is a trademark of the beach area with an Art Deco tour. There are more than 800 buildings to see that date from the 1930s and ’40s, including boutique hotels and the Bass Museum, one of the most subtle examples of Art Deco. It was built in 1930 as a library and arts center and today is Miami Beach’s contemporary art museum. Visit thebass.org.



Southpoint Park and Pier

Southpoint Park and Pier offers a spectacular view of the city, at the southernmost point of Miami Beach. The park has 17 acres and offers views of the huge cruise ships, yachts and watercraft leaving from the Port of Miami.



The swaying palm trees of the park make for the perfect picnic spot. A miniature splash water park is a great place for the kids. The park also offers a kids play area, a small café, restrooms, outdoor showers, walking trails and an observation deck. Southpoint Park visitors will find plenty of space for running, biking and yoga.



What better way to social distance and enjoy what the area has to offer than from the water? South Beach Kayak rents kayaks and paddleboards. Take a guided sunset cruise, kayak or paddleboard to enjoy a Miami sunset. South Beach Kayak works with those who have experience and those who have none.



Haulover Park

Historic Haulover Park has been a staple of the area since 1935. It is a public beach with amenities. Activities include electribike rentals and fishing. This park is known as one of the best places for kite flying due to its wide-open spaces and gentle breezes. Kite flyers can find everything they need at Skyward Kites. Skateboarding is popular as well. Food trucks appear on Tuesdays to feed the beachgoers.



Miami Beach

The Miami Beach Boardwalk offers beautiful scenic views. The boardwalk runs about 40 blocks from South Beach north. With plenty of stops offering food and drink along the way, walk as far or as little as you like. Most of the path south of 21st Street is bike-friendly. There is access from the path to Lincoln Road, which offers shopping and sidewalk cafes — 10 blocks of fun.



Ocean Drive is a great place to spend a day or an evening, take a tour or just walk around and enjoy one of the many restaurants. Within 0.3 miles the area has more than 130 restaurants and 40 other things to do. The colorful buildings and scenery add to the experience.



Take to the water and go after those big fish. Therapy-IV gives visitors a true deep-sea fishing experience. Captain Stan and the crew are experts on the beautiful waters after spending more than 40 years providing fishing experiences. The waters are filled with tuna, grouper, sharks, sailfish, marlin, snapper, kingfish and more.



The fleet has two 58-foot boats that are fully equipped. There is a spotting tower to find those biggest fish in the sea. Yet, it has all the comforts of home with air conditioning, a big screen TV, movie theater and more. Not so sure about being way out on the water? Take an inshore and bay fishing trip. Visit therapy4.com to sign up for an adventure.



If flying is more your thing check out Miami Beach Ocean Watersports, where parasailing is are on the menu. Be entertained and relax while enjoying a catamaran trip, a sightseeing yacht tour in South Beach or a romantic night on a sunset cruise. They also offer plenty of family-oriented things to do such as excursions, Jet Skiing or taking an island adventure cruise. Being out on the water affords travelers a chance to see dolphins, manatees, pelicans and more. Visit miamibeachoceanwatersports.com for information or to make a reservation.



Go to miamibeachvca.com for information on hotels, restaurants and more.