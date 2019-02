States Attorney Denton Aud stated on Monday, February 11th that Kelly Steele, 49, from McLeansboro, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, for theft, which is a class three felony. Steele, will also have a one year mandatory supervised release.

Steele was represented by Public Defender Brian Shingle. Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge.

The Carmi Police Department was the investigating agency.