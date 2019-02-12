Tuesday

Feb 12, 2019 at 11:24 AM


Please consider this your notice of a special
Public Building Commission meeting to be held
Wednesday, February 13.
The meeting will be held in the jail meeting room
beginning at 4:00 pm.
The meeting is being held to discuss the following item
as listed on the agenda:

AGENDA

1.   Call to Order
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call

2.   Discussion and Business Regarding
Repair of Walls, Plaster and
Associated Issues

3.   Adjournment