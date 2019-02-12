The Richland County High School Future Business Leaders of America attended the Eastern Area FBLA Conference hosted by Newton High School on Saturday, January 19, 2019. More than 180 members, advisers, and guests were registered for the conference. Schools in attendance included Beecher City, Edwards County, Fairfield, Marshall, Martinsville, Mt. Carmel, Newton, Oblong, Richland County, and Stewardson-Strasburg.

The conference began at 9:30 am with the first general session being called to order by Eastern Area President Adam Grimes of Edwards County High School. After the first general session, members attended leadership workshops, competed in individual and team competitive events, ate lunch, participated in the Battle of the Chapters, and voted for the 2019-2020 Eastern Area officer team.

During the last general session, the newly elected officer team was announced, and awards were given. Nick Baker of RCHS was elected as the 2019-2020 Eastern Area Vice President. He will serve the 2019-2020 term along with President Olivia Seaman of Martinsville, Secretary Madison Newman of Oblong, and Treasurer Carman Worcester of Oblong.

Competitive event award winners from Richland County High School were as follows: Abigail Nealis 1st place in Job Interview, Carlene Weiler 1st place in Introduction to Business Procedures, Nick Baker 1st place in Parliamentary Procedure and 1st place in Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure, Jessica Clark 2nd place in Business Law, Austin Atwood 2nd place in Agribusiness, Travis Wilke 2nd place in Parliamentary Procedure, Haley Pitts 2nd place in Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure and 4th place in Parliamentary Procedure, Evan Rudolphi 3rd place in Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure and 3rd place in Parliamentary Procedure, Seth Kocher 3rd place in Agribusiness, Chloe Piercefield 3rd place in Introduction to FBLA and 5th place in Introduction to Financial Math, Kaitlyn Kerr 4th place in Introduction to FBLA, Morgan Puckett 4th place in Introduction to Public Speaking, Lance Mitchell 5th place in Parliamentary Procedure, and Dawson Hawkins 5th place in Agribusiness. Other members in attendance included Kathryn Diesser, Kaleb Hemrich, Jalayna Reynolds, and Gabe Walker. The chapter also placed first in the Battle of the Chapters event.

Several members will be attending the State Leadership Conference in Springfield, Illinois on April 5-6, 2019 where they will attend leadership workshops and compete in their respective events.



