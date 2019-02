The First Christian Church in Carmi, will be having a Blood Drive in the Fellowship Hall at 504 Bohleber Drive. On Tuesday, February 26th from 2:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m.The need for blood is critical at this time of year. In February, extreme winter weather in some parts of the country and seasonal illnesses often make it difficult for the American Red Cross to maintain a sufficient blood supply. Healthy in-dividuals are urged to give.