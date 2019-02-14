Walker McGuire will not appear; Clare Dunn steps into Aug. 10 lineup

There’s been a shuffle in the lineup for the 2019 Back Road Music Festival.

Walker McGuire was recently announced as the festival’s second act for the Aug. 10 concert in the Galva Park District, but a scheduling glitch has sidelined the duo.

“Due to a scheduling conflict, Walker McGuire regrettably will not be at the festival this year,” the Back Road’s Nik Grafelman said.

“We learned about it a week or so ago,” Tyler Glaser said of the duo’s exit.

Enter Clare Dunn. Glaser and Grafelman were able to fill the void quickly with an artist that’s part of CMT’s 2019 Next Women of Country Tour.

“She’s an amazing guitarist,” Glaser said of Dunn.

Dunn marks the third straight year the festival will feature a female act — Runaway June in 2017 and Grammy-nominee Ashley McBryde last year.

Glaser and Grafelman hope to complete the four-act Back Road lineup soon. They anticipate being able to announce the final two performers in the next two weeks.

About Clare Dunn

MCA Nashville singer/songwriter Clare Dunn is known for her transfixing live shows, powerful vocals and unparalleled guitar playing.

As part of CMT’s 2019 Next Women of Country Tour, Dunn will take her talents on the road with Hannah Ellis and Cassadee Pope to cities including New York, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Boston.

The Colorado native who “can do it all” (CMT) with “swaggering confidence and soulful vocals” (Rolling Stone) caught the attention of rock legend Bob Seger who, after hearing her sound check only once, invited her to open his Ride Out Tour.

Dunn has been named “One to Watch” by USA Today, Billboard, The Boston Globe and Rolling Stone.

According to Rolling Stone, "If there were ever an artist suited to play amphitheaters and arenas at this early stage of her career, it’s Clare Dunn.”

Some more notes on Dunn:

n Her new single “More” is playing on country radio now.

n Dunn also wrote all of the songs and co-produced all of the tracks on her self-titled EP including fan favorites “Move On,” “Tuxedo” and the emotional “Old Hat.”

n Dunn’s fiery “Tuxedo” has tallied over 25 million streams.

n Dunn is a fearless performer and guitar player, playing lead guitar on all of her original music drawing comparisons to the likes of Bonnie Raitt.

n In addition to Bob Seger, Dunn has shared the stage with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Randy Houser, Hank Jr., Jamey Johnson and many others.

n Dunn is earning a name within the songwriting community having written with some of the most highly-regarded songwriters in Nashville and Los Angeles, including Hillary Lindsey, Blair Daly, Liz Rose, Angelo, Terry McBride, Brice Long, Will Hoge and more.

n She contributed background vocals to Luke Bryan’s smash hit “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).”

n One of Dunn’s early jobs in Nashville was as a tour guide at the Grand Ole Opry.

Ticket information

Tickets for the sixth annual Back Road concert are available online — www.thebackroadmusic festival.com — at $45 for general admission and $65 for the Hog Trough.

Tickets can also be purchased locally at the Galva Pharmacy and Hog Country Studios in Kewanee.