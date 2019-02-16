More than 600 graduates completed their respective program requirements at Illinois Central College during the Summer and Fall 2018 semesters, including several local students:

William Nebergall, Jr., Canton-a Certificate

Jonathan Sale, Canton-an Associate in Applied Science Degree

Allyx Camp, Farmington-an Associate in Science Degree

Madison Embry, Farmington-an Associate in Arts Degree

Jackson Smith, Farmington-an Associate in Arts Degree

Chelsea Hartman, Glasford-an Associate in Science Degree and an Associate in General Studies Degree

Adan Smith, Havana-a Certificate

Adam Benson, Trivoli-an Associate in Science Degree

Cheyenne Cunningham-Trivoli-an Associate in Arts Degree



Illinois Central College, a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria, and Pekin has impacted nearly half a million lives in its more than 50-year history.



ICC offers approximately 160 programs of study, 1,500 courses each semester, and awards more than 1,800 degrees and certificates annually.



For more information, contact ICC at (309) 694-5-ICC or visit icc.edu.