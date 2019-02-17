February 19, 2019, 6 p.m.

Newton City Hall, 108 N. Van Buren

Call To Order: Mark Bolander, Mayor

Pledge of Allegiance led by Alderman Eric Blake

Roll Call: Rosetta York, City Clerk

Adopt or Amend Agenda

Approval of Regular Minutes of February 5, 2019

Approval of Bills & Accounts Payable

Public Comments/Communications: None

Old Business:

a. Consider and act on advertising for a utility and billing department employee, to replace Kathy Hayes.

b. Consider and act on advertising for part-time summer employees in the Park Department

c. Consider and act on accepting and authorizing the lowest responsible backhoe quote for the Street and Electric Departments

d. Consider and act on authorizing Cobra/IMRF's continuation of rates effective March 1, 2019 to February 28, 2020

e. Consider and act on passing 19-02 An Ordinance To Amend Chapter 27, Offenses, Section 2-9 Smokeless Tobacco, of the Newton City Code, As Amended.

New Business:

a. Consider and act on accepting Steve Rubsam's resignation effective February 5, 2019.

b. Consider and act on appointment of Gail Glumac to Alderwomen of Ward 1.

Swearing in of Gail Glumac.

c. Consider and act on Resolution 19-01 concerning Closed Session Minutes.

d. Consider and act on Resolution 19-02 Authorizing the Destruction of Closed Meetings Sessions tapes between 2/7/2017 to 7/18/2017.

e. Consider and act on authorizing 3 wastewater employees to attend IRWA 37th annual conference in Effingham, February 19-21, 2019 with fee $175.00 each plus allowable expenses.

f. Consider and act on Special Event Application for “Prevent Child Abuse Superhero 5K Fun Run” Sponsored by Newton Junior Women's Club on April 7, 2019.

Committee Reports or Council Representative Reports: Water and Wastewater Committee February 18, 2019, Insurance Committee February 18, 2019 and Street and Electric Committee on February 18, 2019.

Statements By: Council Members, City Attorney, City Treasurer, City Clerk (Water PO #6506), Mayor

Next Regular Meeting: March 5, 2019 at 6:00 P.M.

Scheduled Committee Meetings: Park, Cemetery and Pool February 28, 2019 at 5:45 P.M.; Building and Grounds ____________; Alcohol and Tobacco February 28, 2019 at 6:00 P.M.

Executive Session: Litigation, potential litigation, sale of real estate, personnel and Closed Session Minutes

Adjournment