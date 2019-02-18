Funeral services for Norwood Rodgers, 86, of Carmi were held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi with Rev. Drake Caudill officiating. Recorded selections of "Daddy's Hands", "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" and " Amazing Grace" were played. Burial was in White County Memorial Garden in Carmi. Casket- bearers were Kevin Alexander, Tim Gholson, Chris Kiser, Jeff Pruemer, Devin Reeder, Rick Rodgers, Jr. and Bill South. Memo- rial contributions may be made in Norwood's memory to First Baptist Church and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home.