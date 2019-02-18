Wilhelmina "Willy" Adams, 85, of Carmi, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 6:45 a.m. at the Wabash Village in Carmi. She was born April 4, 1933 in Carmi, the daughter of William Oscar and Rose "Cozart" Usery. She married Russell Giltner

"Buck" Adams, December 9, 1950. She was a homemaker, a member of the Elks Lodge and Carmi Country Club, she was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Carmi and a former member of the Rebecca Lodge IN, she was an avid bowler and golfer.

Surviving are her husband of 68 years Buck Adams, two daughters and a son-in-law Brenda and Roger Hale of Fairfield, and Cynthia Rose Murphy of Bremen, IN; a son Russell Gene Adams of Gardner, Kansas; a sister and brother-in-law Malen and Doyle Daniel of Waddy, KY; a brother and sister-in-law William Ivan “Bill” and Peggy Usery of Carmi; six grandchildren

and 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law Frances Adams, two half brothers Vernard and Farrel Handley.

Memorial gifts may be given in Willy Adams memory to Wabash Village Memory Unit in Carmi and may be given at the Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi.

Graveside funeral services and burial for Willy Adams, 85, of Carmi will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kuykendall Cemetery in Carmi, with Wade Carty and Mike Fields officiating. Friends may call at the Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi on Wednesday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.