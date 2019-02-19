September 20, 1917 – February 17, 2019

Bertha Ellen Keys, 101, Oblong, IL went home to be with the Lord on Sunday February 17, 2019. She was residing at Ridgeview Care Center, Oblong, IL.

It was Bertha’s wish not to have any visitation or service. She will be buried next to her husband in Mound Cemetery, Jasper County, IL. The family requests that an expression of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to the Oblong Children’s Christian Home. Contributions may be mailed to Pulliam Funeral Home P.O. Box 121 Oblong, IL 62449. Condolences and or memories may be sent to the family at oblongfuneralhome.com Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Bertha was born September 20, 1917 in Martin Township Crawford County, IL to Moses and Mary Anna (Schwenke) Walters. On September 17, 1938 she married Lorance Keys who preceded her in death on April 3, 1994. Bertha was a homemaker who loved working in her garden, canning, quilting, stacking wood for her wood burning stove, spending time with her family and in later years working jigsaw puzzles, coloring in adult coloring books and talking to her friends and staff at Ridgeview Care Center. She was a faithful member of the Sainte Marie Pilgrim Holiness Church.

Bertha is survived by four sons and two daughters-in-law, Roy Keys of Oblong, James Keys of Willow Hill, Estell and Cathy Keys of Willow Hill, and Chester and Bobbi Keys of Oblong; a daughter and son-in-law, Nina and David Sutton of Indianapolis, IN; twenty grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; sixteen great-great grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Norma Keys of Shoals, IN and Opal Keys of Peotone and Gayetta Bickers of Oblong, IL who was like a daughter.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; three sons Paul Keys, Rodger Keys and Charles Keys; three brothers Estell Walters, Harold Walters and Otis Walters and a great-granddaughter Paige Williams.