June 26, 1933 – February 19, 2019

Tabitha Lucille “Toby” Stivers, 85, of Casey, IL passed away at 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Markwell Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Oakley officiating. Inurnment will be in Hunt Cemetery, Jasper Co., at a later date. Visitation will be held on Monday prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m. at Markwell Funeral Home, 200 N. Central Ave., Casey, IL.

Toby was born June 26, 1933 in Rose Hill, IL, to Charles Everett and Velva Ina (Lambert) Newlin. On April 2, 1951, she married James Wesley Stivers in Chicago, IL, and they shared 36 years of marriage before his passing in 1987. Toby worked at the Casey Ettlebrick Shoe Co. for 16 ½ years, then went on to work at Greenup Dutch Pantry, Natl. Trail Restaurant, Reflections, and Richards Farm. Toby loved to dance at the Hootenanny, quilt, travel, and play cards. She was a member of the Sportsman Club in Greenup, IL. Toby was a loving mother and her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

Toby is survived by her children, John (Amy) Stivers of Colorado, David (Kathy) Stivers of Marshall, Danny (Corrina) Stivers of Casey, Michael (Denise) Stivers of Martinsville, Richard (Cindy) Stivers of Mattoon, Dennis (Karla) Stivers of Marion, Charlotte Connerton of Marshall, Charles (Kari) Stivers of Casey, Dave (Karen) Wilson of Casey; stepson, James Wesley Stivers, Jr. of Alabama; stepdaughters, Alice Stivers of Tennessee, and Alberta Johnson of Illinois; 29 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; sisters, Imogene Huddleston of Greenup, Dorothy Wilson of Westmont; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; son, Theodore Stivers; brothers, Victor Newlin, Ronald Newlin and Glen Newlin; sisters, Mary Eleanor Cutright and Mildred Sidenbender.