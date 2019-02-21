With eight 3-pointers at the Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Sectional Thursday, Feb. 14, Galva senior Brynn Patty earned a trip to state in the Three-Point Showdown.

Patty will shoot in the state preliminaries at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena. The top four among the 32 state shooters qualify for the finals at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday between the Class 1A semifinal games at Redbird Arena.

Patty qualified for the sectional competition by making 11 3-pointers at the Annawan Regional.

Brittney Litton of Wethersfield also advanced to the state prelims from the Ottawa Marquette Sectional.