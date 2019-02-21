Katherine G. Miller, of Table Grove, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 6:54 a.m. at Graham Hospital in Canton.

She was born Feb. 20, 1938 in Macomb to Paul and Lela (Howell) Porter. She married Norm Miller on Aug. 9, 1958 in Ipava. He survives.



Also surviving are her daughter, Samantha (and Dr. Randy) Klinedinst of Canton; son, Alan (and Susan) Miller of Bernadotte; four grandsons, Cliff (Rhianna) Miller, Tyson (and Courtney) Klinedinst, Josh (and Nichole) Miller and Seth Klinedinst; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Sam (and Linda) Porter of Ipava and Bill (and Nancy) Porter of Vermont.



She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Jo Keefauver and a great-granddaughter.



Katherine was a member of the Ipava Order of the Eastern Star and the Table Grove Community Church. Katherine liked to sew, garden and put out flowers, bird watching, going to auctions and antiquing. She loved to cook and having family over for the holidays. She also loved being around her grandchildren.



Services will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Shawgo Memorial Home with Pastor Kevin Kessler officiating. Visitation is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2019. Interment will be at Harris Cemetery in Table Grove. Memorials may be made to Harris Cemetery for cemetery upkeep.



Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org