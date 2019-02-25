Thursday there will be a viewing of the film Addiction at the E.P. Coleman Building, third floor, 175 S. Main Street, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Those attending will learn more about:



•Education-about the science of addiction and how opioids impact brain and bodily functions



•Changing the Conversation-about addiction to reduce language and attitudes that perpetuate stigma and prevent people from seeking treatment



•Connecting Communities and Families-that are currently struggling with substance use to resources



•Informing the Public-about evidence-based medical approaches to treatment

In addition, there will be an informal panelist discussion following the film.



It is free and open to the public.



The event is sponsored by Duneys Defense, Human Service Center of Peoria, SIU Medicine Office of Regional Programs and JOLT Harm Reduction.