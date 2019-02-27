For the Canton High boys basketball team, the scenario was an all-too familiar one.

For the Canton High boys basketball team, the scenario was an all-too familiar one.



Playing their Class 3A Regional opener against Morton at Macomb High School Monday night, the Little Giants fell behind early before seeing a late rally falling short in dropping a 62-55 decision to the Potters.



Canton, the No. 12 sub-sectional seed, saw its season end with a final record of 4-21, while Morton, the No. 5 sub-sectional seed, improved to 20-10. The Potters completed a three-game sweep against the Little Giants, previously winning 59-36 on Dec. 1 at Morton and 67-55 on Jan. 25 at Canton.



CHS struggled from the gate offensively, making just one of its nine field goal attempts in the opening period of play. Meanwhile, Morton made six of its 12 attempts, including a pair of 3s in building a 16-3 advantage that would be a 16-5 lead after the initial eight minutes.



“That’s been our story all year long,” said Canton coach Hunter Rhodes. “We start out slow or we start out really hot. Most of the times we start out slow and have to come back. … That 16-3 start really hurt us.”



The Little Giants put together a 10-4 run in the second period that cut the deficit to 20-15 at the 5:10 mark before halftime. The run included treys by Luke Miller and Garrett Brant, along with baskets by Turner Plumer and Kaleb Owens.



But the Little Giants would miss their final five shots of the half with Morton’s Barik Olden scoring five points to give the Potters a 25-16 halftime lead. Canton would finish the opening 16 minutes 5-of-18 (27.8 percent) from the floor, compared to 9-of-23 (39.1 percent) for Morton.



The Canton offense came to life in the third quarter after Morton upped its advantage to 30-16 following an Olden 3 just over a minute into the period. The Little Giants battled back within 35-29 following a Trey Passmore 3-pointer.



However, the Potters scored the next nine points before a buzzer-beating trey by Passmore, who scored 12 points in the quarter, would send Canton into the final eight minutes trailing 44-32.



Trailing 52-42 with 3:38 remaining, the Little Giants had one final run left in them.



Three-pointers by Brant and Passmore, along with a pair of Jake Smith throws helped pull CHS within 53-50 with two minutes remaining.



“In the second half we turned it around and made shots,” said Rhodes. “And that’s when our defense looks a lot better when we make some shots and have more confidence.”



But Jarrett Crider converted a traditional 3-point play on Morton’s next possession to double its lead to 56-50. The Little Giants were forced to foul, and the Potters would make 6-of-8 from the free throw line in the final 1:24 to hang on for the win.



Brant topped Canton with 17 points that included five 3-pointers. He scored 14 points in the final period. Passmore added 15 points that included four 3-pointers.



Owens also finished in double figures with 11 points, followed by Smith with five, Luke Miller with three and Caleb Miller and Plumer with two each.



The Little Giants shot 13-of-25 (52 percent) in the second half, including 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) from 3-point range.



“I’m proud of them. They could’ve put their heads down and quit when it was 16-3 to start the game,” said Rhodes.



Morton finished 20-of-43 (46.5 percent) from the floor. Olden topped the Potters with 20 points, while Crider added 18.



CHS had just five turnovers, while Morton had six.



Monday’s first game at “The Hangar” saw No. 8 sub-sectional seed Washington (9-21) hold off the No. 11 sub-sectional seed Macomb (7-18) 41-36. The Panthers played sub-sectional top seed Peoria Notre Dame (21-5) in Tuesday’s semifinal, while Morton will face Peoria Richwoods (15-11), the No. 4 sub-sectional seed, in today’s 7 p.m. semifinal contest.



The two semifinal winners will play for the regional title Friday at 7 p.m.