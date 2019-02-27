Michael W. “Mike” Miles

Michael W. “Mike” Miles, 68, of Galva, died unexpectedly at 11:52 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 at Messiah Lutheran Church. Rev. Randall Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Rux Funeral Home in Galva. Burial will be in Galva Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Visitation Catholic School, Messiah Lutheran Church or Family House in Peoria.

He was born Sept. 27, 1950 in Kewanee, the son of Walter E. and Inez (Kuster) Miles. He married Debra J. Ekstedt on Sept. 1, 1974 at Messiah Lutheran Church. She survives as do his sons, Matthew Miles of Galesburg and Evan (Christina) Miles of Farmer City; his grandchildren, Sophia Miles and Caden Kimball; two brothers, Grant (Liza) Miles of San Francisco, Calif. and Douglas (Dorothy) Miles of Neponset; one niece; four nephews; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary.

Mike grew up in Kewanee and was a member of Visitation Catholic Church and attended Visitation Catholic School. He graduated from Kewanee High School in 1968. He lived for a short time in Fort Collins, Colo., after high school working for an uncle in the advertising business. He returned to Kewanee where he met his wife on a blind date in 1972. Michael started working for Bob Evans Farms in Galva in 1974 and worked there for 36 years. Of late, he had been working part time at Best Manufacturing in Galva. He attended Messiah Lutheran Church and was a faithful supporter of his church family. He also maintained ties to Saint John Paul II Catholic Church in Kewanee. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears.

Mike was devoted to his family and really enjoyed gardening, taking great pride in his lawn and vegetable garden. He loved feeding and watching the birds in his backyard, his garage work space, riding his Honda scooter and traveling on bus trips and other trips with his wife and family. He was especially proud of his family and his pride and joy, his granddaughter, Sophia. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left atwww.ruxfuneralhome.com.