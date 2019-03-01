The Galva City Council heard a presentation on a new 2020 Kenworth dump truck from Supervisor Richard Plummer at Monday night’s meeting.

The price of the truck — with a stainless steel box and a salt spreader — is $143,000. Second ward alderman Jim Hartman said he would like Plummer to check on bids for Mack and Freightliner trucks before the council makes any decision.

Plummer said the city’s 1996 International is not in the best shape. The truck would be sold by bids and not traded in. The City of Galva usually keeps the trucks 20-plus years. Plummer said the last one they purchased has rust starting in the box.

City administrator David Dyer said a new dump truck is planned for in the budget, but not until May of 2020.

In other council business:

n The council unanimously approved to put all of the gambling revenue the City of Galva receives into a fund for the Galva Fire Department to be used for a new truck.

The gaming revenue for January of 2019 is $2,323.75. Previously, the council voted to put half the gambling revenue toward the new fire truck.

n Greg Thompson reported the water department had two water main breaks Monday. He said there have been seven main breaks and three service breaks so far this winter.

n The following communications were read — November telecommunications tax, $3,056.69; January video gaming tax, $2,323.75; January income tax, $25,842.84; November state use tax, $7,737.47; January motor fuel tax, $5,617.02; November sales tax, $15,465.80.

n The May 27 council meeting, which would be Memorial Day, was moved to 6 p.m. on May 20.

n There will be a cemetery clean-up April 15-18 with flowers only taken. Family and friends are asked to pick items up if they wish to save them.

n Second ward alderman Rich Volkert reported several groups in Galva are planning an all-town pick-up on Saturday, April 13.

There will be several groups from the school, fire department and Galva Ready to Grow covering the town and hopefully some of the rural areas leading into Galva.

This event does not take the place of the annual clean up for residents — this is just for trash along the streets. More details will be available in the future.

n The council went into closed session for real estate, but no action was taken.

n Third ward alderman Wayde Buck was absent from the meeting.