Canton High senior basketball player Sydney Hannam completed competition in the Country Financial Class 3A Three-Point Showdown Thursday evening at Redbird Arena.

Shooting sixth in the third of four groups (22nd out of 32 competitors), Hannam made 5-of-15 shot attempts to tie with two others for 16th place.



Hannam advanced to the finals at Redbird Arena after sinking 11-of-15 shots in last week’s Class 3A Sectional at Chillicothe, topping 15 other shooters including CHS teammates Anna Plumer and Cassidy Fawcett.



In the regional event at Geneseo, Hannam would make 8-of-15 attempts to finish second behind Plumer (9-of-15) and one ahead of Fawcett (7-of-15) to reach the sectional.



Senior Emmy Nyquist of Highland finished with a leading 12-of-15 makes. Seniors Regan Bollant of Charleston, Maggie Bair of Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) and Lilly Oliver of Freeburg, also advanced to the finals making 10-of-15 attempts.