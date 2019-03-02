Canton High School has announced the Students of the Month for the month of February.

Leticia Hernandez February Senior of the Month at Canton High

CANTON-The Canton High School Chapter of the National Honor Society is pleased to announce the February Senior of the Month, Leticia Hernandez. She is the daughter of Adolfo and Florencia Hernandez, Canton.

Her classes include: PreCalc, Resource Management, Bio II, Technical Writing and Spanish IV.

Leticia has been involved in the following activities during high school: Soccer, Spanish Club, Giant Pride and SADD/SWAT.

She will now be eligible for Senior of the Year.

Congratulations, Leticia!

Prescher February Artist Student at Canton High

CANTON-The February Artist of the Month is Alexis Prescher at Canton High. She is the daughter of Kami and Jeremy Prescher, Canton.

Alexis will now be eligible for Artist of the Year.

Furgerson February Technical Student at Canton High

CANTON-The February Technical Student of the Month at Canton High is Katelin Furgerson.

She is the daughter of Kelli and Jack Furgerson, Canton.

She will receive a Visa card from Mid-America National Bank. Katelin was nominated by Ms. Jaime Trotter in the Family & Consumer Science Department.

Katelin will now be eligible for Technical Student of the Year.