Do you find it irritating that Cook County and the rest of Illinois have different moral values? Do you feel like you do not have a voice in non-local elections? Are you tired of your rights being infringed upon? If you are a registered voter, now is your chance to do something about it.



The Illinois Separation is a group of people working together to make this dream of ours a reality. It was founded by one individual, Collin Cliburn of Athens, Illinois. He has taken the next step and had a petition wrote by a lawyer.



This petition is for any registered voter in Illinois to sign if they feel that there should be a separation from Cook County. We have found that we need 8% of the voters from the previous election in each county to sign the petition for it to be put on a ballot (that would be 325 registered voters for Jasper County).

One comment that I have heard over and over is, “Chicago will never let that happen.” If it was up to Chicago, then those people would probably be right. All of Cook County is excluded from the petition, and they will not be able to vote on it.



Our goal is to have this on the ballot by the November 2020 election. I will be at V.F.W. Post #7537 March 9th from 2 pm- 4 pm for a petition signing event.

There will be more events scheduled at a later date. For more information, you can find us on Facebook at The Illinois Separation or Jasper County Illinois Separation, or you can go to our website at www.theillinoisseparation.com.