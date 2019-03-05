KEWANEE - Darcy R. (Jacobs) Van Daele, 72, of Kewanee, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Kewanee Care Home. Darcy was born December 15, 1946 in Kewanee, the daughter of Gerald “Dutch” and Algean (Malone) Jacobs. She was raised by her grandparents, Chester and Matilda “Tillie” Jacobs.

She is survived by a daughter, Dawn (Ron) Cervantez; two sons, Ronnie (Angela) Van Daele, and Doug (Catherine) Van Daele; nine grandchildren, Timothy, Brittany, Robert, Cole, Tylen, Bree, Payton, Trevor, Caitlynn; nine great grandchildren, Madysen, Saige, Denton, Aliyah, Nevaeh, Krue, Darius, Draven, Briar. Also surviving are three sisters, Barbara Williams, Denise Malenck, and one step-sister Nancy Bubon. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents; one brother, Jerry “Butch” Jacobs, and several aunts and uncles.

Darcy worked as a cook for 13 years at Henry County Senior Citizens Center. She was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Church and the VFW Auxillary 8078.

Private Graveside service will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery on Friday, March 8, 2019. Monsignor Jerry Rafalko to officiate. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Henry County Humane Society, Kewanee Chapter or the American Cancer Society. Share a memory or leave an online condolence for Darcy’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com