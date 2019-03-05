More headroom has been a customer selling point for Gustafson Ford’s Kewanee dealership for years, and it was the biggest consideration when the dealership on Friday finalized the purchase of an open lot just down the street.

The lot, which once housed a Go-Kart track and now is the annual home to the city’s Prairie Chicken Festival, will allow the dealership to move its vehicle inventory away from its crowded property to open it up for customer parking.

“We’re pretty landlocked here,” owner Kurt Gustafson said of the reasoning behind the purchase. “I’ve been watching for a lot anywhere to open up and we got lucky to get one right down the street.”

The dealership, which was started by Gustafson’s father, Buck, has struggled with the parking issue for years. A lot across the street from the dealership is packed two-deep with vehicles, which spill out of the lot and are parked alongside the road.

Those vehicles will be moved to the new lot down the street, which already has concrete pads in place to display them. The lot may also be used to store some of the dealership’s equipment.

“You’ve got to make things easy for the customer and the only bad thing they’ve been telling us over the years is they have to park all the way down the street,” he said.

Gustafson said the main additions to the 1 acre-plus lot will likely be lighting and security. He said the county has indicated the site will not be assigned an official address, which has marketing drawbacks.

He said the location is close enough to the dealership as to not be a hardship on customers, and its visibility will actually improve the browsing experience.

“It will be really easy now for customers to drive right by and look,” he said.

Dianne Packee, who heads up the Prairie Chicken Festival, said she was glad when she heard Gustafson planned to purchase the lot, but worried that it would put a very large crimp in the festival — considering the concrete slabs on the lot are used as canvases for the chalk art contest.

She was worried the festival would have to find a new location.

But she received assurances from Gustafson early on that he would work with the festival to continue allowing it to be held on the lot.

“I’m really happy that Kurt got it because he supports the festival and the community, and is going to work with us,” she said. “He told us we can have it for two days a year for the festival.”

Gustafson hasn’t started working out the logistics for that yet, but said “we’ll work it out with them. We try to be community oriented because the community has supported us.

He is starting to plan how to get the vehicles moved to the new spot once the snow melts. For now, a huge pile of snow stands at what would be the entrance.

He said he felt “pretty blessed” to continue the business that his father, Buck, started and ran for 60 years. Kurt is in his 33rd year at the dealership.

He said he’s been “strongly encouraged” by Ford company officials to build a new dealership, but he likes where he’s at because it is more than just a building — it’s part of his family’s legacy and part of the history of Kewanee.

And while Buck might still recognize the building, he might not recognize some of the changing industry trends, such as Ford’s move to electric and hybrid vehicles in the next few years.

In preparation of that move to a more “green position,” Gustafson said the dealership has already installed electric chargers, which are powered by solar units placed on the building’s roof and will be offered free to customers.

“We just installed the solar panels and we’re very excited about that,” he said. “We’re trying to stay ahead of it (technology) and do what we always do, take care of customers.”















