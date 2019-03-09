JJ Montgomery (center, with scissors), the new owner of Mel's Sporting Goods, celebrates his taking over the business with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

JJ Montgomery (center, with scissors), the new owner of Mel’s Sporting Goods, celebrates his taking over the business with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured is Montgomery with his employees and members of the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce. Montgomery is a Canton native who took ownership of the store in January.



“I feel really good about it,” Montgomery said. “(Mel’s) is a focal point of our community.”



He said that Mel’s will stay the same but some new merchandise will be sold and he will be increasing the store’s online presence.