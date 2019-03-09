For 38 years, the YWCA has been honoring women from the community who show strength in character and work tirelessly to make the world a better place.

For 38 years, the YWCA has been honoring women from the community who show strength in character and work tirelessly to make the world a better place.



Thursday night, the YWCA kept the tradition alive by hosting their annual Salute to Women of Achievement. Five women from the Canton area were recognized for their efforts and accomplishments in their respective fields.



Community Impact Award - Cheryl Bielema



Bielema moved to Canton after retiring from the education field, and she is considered a “professional volunteer” from her work with Canton Main Street.



Bielema was previously President of Canton Main Street and currently serves as Chair of the Program Committee for the Canton Area Heritage Center. She has also served as Committee Chair for Art on Main and volunteers for Glacial Golf, Canton Main Street’s largest fundraiser.



Bielema holds a PhD in education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; her thesis was determining the educational needs of single parents in a rural setting.



She taught junior high and high school economics and worked as an extension agent teaching home economics via University of Illinois Extension.



Additionally, Bielema worked as an instructional designer and taught in the Center for Teaching and Learning.



Bielema’s biography was prepared and presented by Teisha Buskirk of TBK Bank, who ended her reading by saying, “We are all appreciative Cheryl is a part of the Canton community, and we thank her for her efforts to help our community thrive. Congratulations on your award, Cheryl!”



Bielema thanked Missy Towery, Executive Director of the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development; Dana Smith, retired Canton Main Street employee; Erika Davis, Canton Area Heritage Center; and her husband, Ron.



“Thank you for choosing me for the Community Impact Award,” Bielema said. “I love Canton.”



National-Global Impact Award - Erica Kinsey



Dr. Erica (Ludlum) Kinsey, a valediction of the Canton High School Class of 1999, is a medical physicist whose work at St. Mary’s Medical Center, SCL Health in Grand Junction, Colorado, focuses on delivering cutting-edge radiation therapy to cancer patients. Her team’s goal is to improve patients’ quality of life without creating other health issues.



Kinsey serves as President of Junior Service League of Grand Junction and President of the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine.



Previously, Kinsey was a summer scholar at the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board in Washington, D.C., completed a radiology internship at UFC Hospital Universatario, Fortaleza, Brazil, received the NPRE Outstanding Academic Achievement Award to a graduating senior at U of I and received the American Nuclear Society Illinois Student Chapter Undergraduate Outstanding Service Award.



Kinsey’s biography was prepared and presented by Chastity Swope of Graham Health System.



“Improving life for cancer patients and their loved ones and shattering glass ceilings for women in medicine, we are awe-inspired by Dr. Kinsey’s career,” Swope said.



“I wouldn’t be here without the tremendous support from my family,” Kinsey commented, adding that education is the key to breaking barriers.



“There are more opportunities in this community than you realize,” she said. “A singe positive event can change events for farther than you could ever realize.”



STEM Award - Julie Tarvin



Tarvin, Director of Student Learning for Canton Union School District #66, breaks barriers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields for an entire generation of children. She is hands-on during implementation by serving as a teacher consultant and instruction coach for staff once the curriculum has been adopted

Tarvin worked closely with Jason Parsons, Curriculum Director, while implementing new Project Lead the Way biomedical coursework at Canton High School.



Tarvin is known as a constant learner and listener who is always working to expand her knowledge in all areas of 21st century learning. She also engages students, parents and board members and intently listens to others’ ideas and needs in order to bridge more STEM opportunities.



She recently took her work outside of the district and presented a workshop at the Illinois Education and Technology Conference.



Tarvin’s biography was prepared and presented by Anne Grzanich of Westview Elementary School.



Tarvin thanked her family and her “forever students,” her daughters, who test run projects she is working on.



“It’s others who, through me, have made an impact on the students,” Tarvin said, noting that STEM education is critical for the students of today so that they are employable in the future.



“I’m extremely grateful to be a part of an organization that has embraced this reality,” she said.



Empowerment Award - Nicole Wilder



Wilder is a long-time service provider at the Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois (CAPCIL) who works as the Hand Up Project Coordinator for Fulton, Mason and Menard Counties.



She plays a key role in finding a solution to poverty and unemployment by facilitating job training and credit and financial education.



Wilder began as a Family Partnership Specialist through the Head Start Program where she empowered low-income families to engage in their children’s education and together as a family unit for the child.



Wilder aids parents in the Canton School District through the IEP and 504 plan process, which is especially important to her as she is the mother of an autistic child. She is a member of the First Baptist Church and is a dedicated wife and mother to five children.



“For all her efforts, Nicole has helped countless low-income individuals build their self-esteem and find self-worth, obtain and maintain employment and expand their sphere of influence, thereby changing their lives,” said Becky Robinson, YWCA Board President, who prepared and presented Wilder’s biography. “Nicole has dedicated, not only her career, but, her personal life, to providing support to those most at-risk in order to help all people lead a life of lasting self-sufficiency.”



Wilder thanked her director, family and church family and Martha Strode.



“All the women in this room who are taking care of their families, making provisions for their loved ones and being part of the community - my hat’s off to you,” Wilder said.



Young Woman of Achievement & Nancy Elson Scholarship Recipient - Alexandra Chamberlin



Chamberlin is a three-sport athlete known for her leadership and volunteerism, all while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average. She leads cross country and softball as captain and has been voted President of the National Honor Society and Class Treasurer.



She has been a member of Student Council all four years of high school is a member of Spanish Club and LG Force, and served a role in the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Academy.



Chamberlin often volunteers to lead drills and always brings a positive attitude. She has volunteered with the Lady Giants Softball and Basketball Camps, Canton Girls Softball Association and is volunteering this fall with the YW’s YWeRun Girls Empowerment Program for third through fifth grade girls.



Her resume also includes volunteering for the YMCA youth sports programs, Canton High School Booster Club and Canton Elks Club.



Chamberlin’s hard work has earned her the title as an Illinois State Scholar and a Board of Education Scholarship.



Additionally, she raises money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by participating in the Canton to Peoria St. Jude run.



She is the daughter of Andra and Dr. Jason Chamberlin.



Chamberlin, a senior at Canton High School, will continue her softball career at Monmouth College where she will major in criminal justice. She plans on pursuing a law degree.



Chamberlin’s biography was prepared and read by Miranda Brant, 2018 Young Woman of Achievement.



Chamberlin thanked her family, friends and teammates.



“I feel extremely fortunate to grow up in a community that recognizes the importance of women,” she said.

For more photos, visit our online gallery.