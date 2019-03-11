March 10 – March 16, 2019 has been designated as National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week. In support, please consider wearing orange or a MS event shirt on Friday, March 15. Come “Join the Movement” and meet the staff that evening at the Olney City Park Community Building for the Knights of Columbus Fish Fry. The MS Committee will begin serving food at 5:00; the public is invited to attend.

Multiple sclerosis (or MS) is a chronic, often disabling disease that attacks the central nervous system, which is made up of the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. Symptoms may be mild, such as numbness in the limbs, or severe, such as paralysis or loss of vision. The progress, severity, and specific symptoms of MS are unpredictable and vary from one person to another. Today, new treatments and advances in research are giving new hope to people affected by the disease.

The local Talk MS support group now uses social media to improve and personalize the support services provided to those afflicted with MS in our area. The group has a private on-line system for individuals who would like information and support. This system is by invitation and in the format of a discussion board that allows participants to post questions, reply to posts or just read questions and answers anytime, day or night, seven days a week. If you or someone you know is afflicted with MS, or are a caregiver of someone afflicted with MS, please consider joining this very beneficial Talk MS support group. All are welcome. If you would like further information, please contact Tony Adams at 618-302-1333; also at olneymsorg@hotmail.com.

In addition to the local Talk MS Support Group, there is also a local “Join the Movement” group. This group is a part of the Gateway Area Chapter in St. Louis, Mo., which was established in 1955. It contributes to funding for the Society’s research program and provides services to more than 7,000 people who have MS and their families in a 110-county service area that includes eastern Missouri and the southern third of Illinois.

The Tenth and Final Annual “Join the Movement” Event will be held at Richland County Middle School at 1099 N. Van Street in Olney on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Events scheduled for that day include 5K Walk, 5K Challenge Run (timed), and MS Walk (handicap accessible). Also scheduled is an evening meal and auction which will be held at the Olney VFW. For further information, please contact Tony Adams at 618-302-1333 or online at HYPERLINK "mailto:olneymsorg@hotmail.com" olneymsorg@hotmail.com or visit our Facebook page.



