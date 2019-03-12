Janet (Hughes) Harlan Armstrong, 93, of Carmi, Illinois died at 4:04 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Wabash Christian Village in Carmi, She was born October 14, 1925 in Cross- ville, Illinois to Edgar E. and Nora Belle (Langford) Hughes. On April 17, 1946 she married Kenneth E. Harlan and they divorced in 1963. On January 16, 1988, she married Robert W. Armstrong and he preceded her in death on November 5, 2007.

Janet was very involved with the oil industry during her first marriage, residing in several western states, as well as Canada and Venezuela. In 1963, she returned to Crossville and worked as a caseworker for the White County Depart- ment of Public Aid. Following her marriage in 1988 and subsequent retirement, she assisted her husband in farming. She enjoyed reading and genealogy and was a member of Crossville United Methodist Church, Wabash Chapter DAR, Genealogy Society of White County, Illinois and a past member of the VFW Auxiliary of White County. In 1995, she helped compile the "Centennial History of Crossville and Phillips Township."

Janet is survived by two daughters, Kendi (Bob) Kelley, of Wilmore, Kentucky and Deanna (Dennis) Winter,

of Carmi, Illinois; two grandchildren, Damon (Genia) Kelley and Amy (Derek) Hancock; and one great-grandson, Chris Kelley. She is survived by two sis- ters, Doris Downen and Emilie Jackson, and three brothers, Wayne, Norman and John Hughes. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Sammy, Glen L. and Wilbur Hughes.

The family wishes to thank the nursing staff of Wabash Christian Village, Chaplain Mike Fields, and hospice caregivers.

Janet was cremated and a memorial service will be held at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi, Illinois on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with visitation at noon and service at one p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Janet's memory to Wabash Christian Village, Hospice of Southern Illinois, or a charity of the donor's choice.