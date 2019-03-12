Hickory Ridge Concerts presents Eric Lambert and Chris Vallillo in concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 in the auditorium of the Dickson Mounds Museum near Lewistown.

For the past two years, these two renowned artists have been collaborating on numerous projects including Vallillo’s Oh Freedom! and the Illinois Turns 200 Concerts for WFMT and the Illinois Humanities Council. They will join forces for and evening of original and traditional Midwestern Folk and some truly amazing guitar work.



Eric Lambert impresses audiences with his original elixir of feel-good Americana infused with bluegrass, blues, rock and dosed with soul. Recent accolades include a Best Entertainer Chicago Music Award. A world-class flatpicking guitarist, Eric is an international-touring artist with a career spanning over 40 years. Chris Vallillo is renowned for writing and performing songs that speak of the rural Midwest and is a master of the bottleneck slide guitar. Vallillo has worked with the Smithsonian Institution and his CD “Abraham Lincoln in Song,” Charted at # 10 on the Billboard Bluegrass Album Charts. There is an amazing connection between these two artists that makes the music come alive!



The Hickory Ridge Concert Series is hosted by singer-songwriter Chris Vallillo. Concerts are held the third Saturday of every month and begin at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Coffee, drinks, and a variety of desserts are available during intermission. There is an admission charge of $10 per adult and $5 for children under 12. For the full schedule go to www.hickoryridgeconcerts.com.



The Dickson Mounds Branch of the Illinois State Museum is located between Lewistown and Havana off routes 78 and 97. For more information call 309/547-3721 or TDD 217/782-9175.