Conference — April 4-8, 2019

Olney Central College

Olney, Illinois



OLNEY, IL - The nation’s foremost experts on the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. will gather April 4-8 for a conference at Olney Central College.

Sponsored by the JFK Historical Group, Political Assassinations of the 1960s will explore, in an academic setting, the deaths of these three iconic leaders focusing on new details, which have emerged more than a half-century later. The conference will feature an outstanding array of authors, researchers, historians, educators and college professors, who possess extensive knowledge on the subjects.

“We are excited to bring together a diverse panel of speakers who will shed light on these events,” said conference organizer and longtime JFK researcher Professor David Denton. “Enough important events are occurring in these cases which merit closer scrutiny.”

A highlight of the event will be Saturday evening’s banquet featuring keynote speakers Lisa Pease, who spent 25 years researching her book, A Lie Too Big to Fail: The Real History of the Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, and Ed Tatro, one of the nation’s preeminent JFK assassination researchers. Both will give other presentations throughout the conference.

Pease's book was featured prominently in a recent Washington Post article, exploring a CIA connection to the assassination of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy during his 1968 presidential primary campaign. The story also quotes Robert Kennedy Jr., who believes the intelligence organization played a role in his father's death.

The conference will resume at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 with featured speakers Jeff Worcester, Richard Bartholomew, Larry Rivera, Ed Tatro, Kris Millegan, David Denton, Victoria Hawes-Sulzer, Phil Nelson, William Law and Stan Weeber.

On Sunday, April 7, sessions will start at 9 a.m. Speakers include Shane O’Sullivan, Lisa Pease and Ed Tatro. A luncheon and meet and greet with the speakers will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Elk’s in Olney.

On Monday, April 8, John Barbour’s film The American Media and the Second Assassination of President John F. Kennedy will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Barbour is best known as “The Godfather of Reality TV,” for creating and co-hosting NBC’s trend-setting No. 1 hit, Real People. He was chosen by New Orleans’ District Attorney Jim Garrison to be the one to tell his story. The Garrison Tapes won the San Sebastian Film Festival Award in 1992 and the sequel, The American Media and the Second Assassination of President John F. Kennedy, is regarded as the absolute definitive film on the subject. A question and answer session with Barbour will follow the showing.

The cost for residents of the Illinois Eastern Community Colleges District at the door is $6.50 per session, $13.50 per day or $40 for all conference activities, excluding the keynote banquet. All events will be held in the Dr. John D. Stull Performing Arts Center at Olney Central College unless otherwise noted.

Additional information regarding schedules, speakers and other conference details are available at www.jfkhistorical.com.



