Richard Eugene Chapman

December 29, 1945 – February 3, 2019

Ellen Thain Chapman

August 30, 1953 – February 24, 2019

Richard Eugene Chapman, 73, passed away Sunday evening, February 3, 2019 at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ellen Thain Chapman, 65, went to be with our Lord and Savior Sunday morning, February 24, 2019 in Forth Worth, Texas.

Funeral services for Richard were held Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Funeral services for Ellen were held Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Family requests memorial donations for both Richard and Ellen be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Richard was born December 29, 1945 in Willow Hill, Illinois to Gerald and Ruby Chapman.

Richard grew up in Willow Hill where he graduated from Newton Community High School in 1964. He joined the United States Air Force in 1966 where he proudly served reaching a rank of Master Sergeant before retiring from the Air Force after 20 years. Following retirement from the Air Force, Rich was employed at General Dynamics, and later by Lockheed Martin in Forth Worth, Texas. He retired from Lockheed Martin on January 1, 2001.

Rich was a loving husband, father, and devoted friend. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, touring with the Corvette club, and sunning on the beach in Florida.

Ellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She appreciated the “beach life” and the sun. Ellen was a devout Christian and had a gift for always remaining positive and seeing the best in everyone and all things. Ellen was passionate about supporting veterans through the Wounded Warriors Project and anything to do with arts and graphic design. She took pleasure in picking up a good book as often as possible. Ellen and Rich, were corvette enthusiasts and were active with several Corvette clubs throughout the years.

Ellen was born August 30, 1953 in Bradenton, Florida to Robert Whatley, Jr. and Marna Whatley. Ellen grew up in Bradenton where she graduated from Manatee High School in 1971. She continued her education achieving a Master's of Science degree at East Texas State University. She joined the United States Air Force in 1974 where she proudly served nine years reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. Ellen was employed at Lockheed Martin and later at BNSF Railway in Forth Worth, TX. She retired from BNSF Railway in 2014.

Rich and Ellen (Whatley) married in 1991 and lived at several locations in the Fort Worth and Weatherford, Texas area, moving to Florida after Ellen's retirement in 2014. They returned to Weatherford, Texas in July, 2018.

Rich is survived by his sister, Janet (Rod) Prosser of Olney and Ellen is survived by her sister, Betty (Dan) McNabney of Peru, IL and her brother, Robert Whatley of Sarasota, FL; their children, Curtis (Christi), Chris (Robin), Philip (Amanda), Erin (Joe), and Casey; a niece and nephews, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two great-nephews.

Rich was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his brother Gary. Ellen was preceded in death by her father and her mother.