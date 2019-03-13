The Farmington Central High School and Junior High School teams competed in the Western Area Science Olympiad Regional competition Saturday, March 2 at Western Illinois University with both teams earning first place.

There were nine high school teams and eight junior high teams competing. The junior high team medaled in 22 out of 23 events with 10 first places and winning the Spirit Award.



The high school team medaled in 20 out of 22 events with nine first places.



Both teams have qualified to compete in the Science Olympiad State Competition at the University of Illinois April 13.



Farmington has been competing in Science Olympiad for 29 years and has qualified to go to state for 28 of those years under the direction of Head Coach Jeff Weyers and Assistant Coach Tricia Fields.



Founded in Illinois in 1984, Science Olympiad is now a national competition in all 50 states with over 8,000 teams showcasing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) events.



Farmington Central Jr. High results are as follows, listed by event, students and placing:



Anatomy & Physiology

Abby Foshay and Adriane Morse-Second Place



Battery Buggy

Abby Foshay and Adriane Morse-First Place



Boomilever

Brayden Morse and Luke LeBron-Fourth Place



Circuit Lab

Talena Horn and Allison Rohrer-First Place



Crime Busters

Abby Foshay and Adriane Morse-First Place



Density Lab

Emma Evans and Holly Shriber-Third Place



Disease Detectives

Allyssa Piper and Morgan Neptune-First Place



Dynamic Planet

Emma Evans and Holly Shriber-Second Place



Elastic Launch Glider

Brayden Morse and Luke LeBron-First Place



Experimental Design Place

Talena Horn, Allison Rohrer and Alisyn Eichorn-Second Place



Fossils

Makenna Huffman and Joey Peters-Second Place



Game On

Allyssa Piper and Makenna Huffman-Third Place



Heredity

Talena Horn and Maddie Helle-First Place



Herpetology

Violet Easley and Alisyn Eichorn-Third Place



Meteorology

Emma Evans and Holly Shriber-First Place



Mystery Architecture

Brayden Morse and Luke LeBron-Second Place



Potions and Poisons

Talena Horn and Maddie Helle-Third Place



Road Scholar

Emma Evans and Violet Easley-First Place



Roller Coaster

Makenna Huffman and Joey Peters-Fifth Place



Solar System

Talena Horn and Maddie Helle-Third Place



Thermodynamics

Allyssa Piper and Morgan Neptune-First Place



Water Quality

Makenna Huffman and Joey Peters-Second Place



Write It, Do It

Violet Easley and Maddie Helle-First Place



Team Results

Farmington-First Place-45 points

Macomb-Second Place-52 points

Stark County-Third Place-72 points

Liberty School-Fourth Place-84 points

Macomb JV-Fifth Place-101 points

Hamilton-Sixth Place-106 points

Stark County JV-Seventh Place-109 points

West Central-Eighth Place-116 points



Spirit Award

Farmington



Farmington Central High results are as follows, listed by event, students and placing



Anatomy & Physiology

Emily Stidham and Jessamine Britt-Third Place



Astronomy

Gavin Mowen and Gabe Benson-Third Place



Boomilever

Aidan Basalay and Jack Stevens-Third Place



Chem Lab

Gavin Mowen and Kylie Turner-First Place



Circuit Lab Place

Tori Benedict and Kaitlyn LeBron-First Place



Code Busters Place

Sarah Stevens, Josie Carballido and Gabe Benson-First Base



Designer Genes

Jessamine Britt and Kylie Turner-FIfth Place



Disease Detectives

Kaitlyn LeBron and Kylie Turner-Fourth Place



Dynamic Planet

Emily Stidham and Josie Carballido-First Place



Experimental Design

Emily Stidham, Josie Carballido and Sarah Stevens-First Place



Fermi Questions

Gavin Mowen and Gabe Benson-Fourth Place



Forensics Place

Kaitlyn LeBron and Emily Stiham-First Place



Fossils

Abby Peters and Gabe Benson-Fourth Place



Geologic Mapping Place-Tori Benedict and Makenna Hintz-First Place



Herpetology-Annabelle Easley and Makenna Hintz-Second Place



Mission Possible-Abby Peters-Second Place



Mousetrap Vehicle-Adian Basalay and Jack Stevens-Sixth Place



Sounds of Music-Adian Basalay and Jack Stevens-Second Place



Thermodynamics-Aidan Basalay and Jack Stevens-First Place



Water Quality-Annabelle Easley and Makenna Hintz-Fifth Place



Wright Stuff-Adian Basalay and Jack Stevens-First Place



Write It, Do It-Sarah Stevens and Tori Benedict-Fourth Place



Team Results

First Place-Farmington-56 points

Second Place-Canton-79 points

Third Place-Macomb-92 points

Fourth Place-Lewistown-98 points

Fifth Place-Rochester-102 points

Sixth Place-Mercer County-110 points

Seventh Place-Hamilton-115 points

Eighth Place-Place-Rushville Ind.-124 points

Ninth Place-West Central-127 points



Spirit Award

Lewistown