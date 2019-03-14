The 62nd Annual Town & Country Art Show was held Saturday, March 9 and Sunday March 10 in the Donaldson Center at Wallace Park.

The 62nd Annual Town & Country Art Show was held Saturday, March 9 and Sunday March 10 in the Donaldson Center at Wallace Park.



What follows are the winners listed by name, division, title and placing.



Adult Winners

Ross Baker, Pro-Sculp, Southern Preacher, Best of Show

Carla Bahr, Amateur, Looking in, First

Jayne Tompkins, Amateur, Proud Perseverance, Second

Rod Stambaugh, Amateur, Canton A&W 1955, First

Marguerite Edwards, Amateur-Photo, Dear Ruthy, Second

Blakelee Oswald, Amateur-Photo, Parallel Points, Second

Bernard Royer, Pro, The Field Tumpeter, Second

Jeana Wilcox, Pro, Core, First

Sharon Harkless, Pro-Photo, Stormy’s Sky, Second

Jeana Wilcox, Pro-Photo, Central Park Tribute, First

Steve Endsley Sr., Pro-Sculp, Dulcimer #199, First

Judy Ogden, Semi-Pro, Little Red Truck, First

Patricia Polhans, Semi-Pro, The “Old Man” Is Dead, Second

Patricia Polhans, Semi-Pro Craft, Greeting Cards, First

Shelby Dare, Semi-Pro Photo, Reflection, First



Popular Vote Winners-Adults

General Exhibits-Professional Division

Jeana Wilcox, Musical Adventures in NYC, First

Jeana Wilcox, Core, Second

Jeana Wilcox, Woody, Third



Semi Pro Division

Judy Ogden, Little Red Truck, First

Judy Ogden, Horses, Second

Shelby Dare, Sunset Cliffs, Third



Amateur Division

Sonja Wright, Amethyst Resplendence, First

Rod Stambaugh, American Leaders, Second

Shelly Green, Sundown, Third



Photography Professional Division

Jeana Wilcox, Central Park Tribute, First

Sharon Harkless, Stormy’s Sky, Second

Sharon Harmless, Frozen, Third



Semi Pro Division

Shelby Dare, Reflections, First

Shelby Dare, Changing Colors, Second

Shelby Dare, Sitting Pretty, Third



Amateur Division

Blakelee Oswald, Gossip Chair, First

Margaurite Edwards, Dear Ruthy, Second

Blakelee Oswald, Parallel Points, Third



Sculpture Professional Division

Ross Baker, Nesting, First

Steve Endsley, Sr., Dulcimer #99, Second

Ross Baker, Southern Preacher, Third



Crafts Semi-Pro

Patricia Polhans, Greeting Cards, First



Student Winners

Caitlyn Collier, Through the Burning Forest, 9-12, SRV, Best of Show

Farrah Buswell, Lion, Kindergarten, Lincoln, First Place

Grace Miller, Hester, Kindergarten, Kindergarten, Eastview, First

Lauryn Owens, Just Me!, Kindergarten, Westview, Second

Lukas Pagan, Frankencrayon, Kindergarten, SRV, Second

Eden Crnkovich, In the Moonlight, 1-2, Westview, Second

Annabelle Gillis, Gerald, 1-2, SRV, Second

Genesis Hall, Robin, 1-2, Eastview, Second

Vanessa Aguilar, Owl, Kindergarten, SRV, Honorable Mention

Ellvla Lusk, Need a Hug?, Kindergarten, Westview, Honorable Mention

Alexis Lovitt, Birds Eye Snowman, 1-2, SRV, First

Lauren Ogden, Fun Flowers, 1-2, Ipava, First

Deven Bethel-Detrick, Sunflower at Night, 1-2, Westview, Honorable Mention

Dallas Doerr, Gumball Machine, 1-2, SRV, Honorable Mention

Judah Hedges, Giraffe, 1-2, Eastview, Honorable Mention

Rory Smith, Spider Web, 1-2, SRV, Honorable Mention

Sarah Halfaday-Lovell, Fish, 3-4, Lincoln, First

Dexter Leady, Rainy Day, 3-4, SRV, First

Kenleigh Gosney, Crazy Hair, 3-4, SRV, Second

Addison Schoolcraft, Glowing, 3-4, Westview, Second

Jordan Smith, Warhol Inspired, 3-4, Eastview, Second

Chandler Atchley, Untitled, 3-4, Lincoln, Honorable Mention

Jason Bishop, Swimming, 3-4, Westview, Honorable Mention

Anabell Tarvin, Warhol Inspired, 3-4, Lincoln, Honorable Mention

Lauren Walker, Cyclops, 3-4, SRV, Honorable Mention

Haley Johnson, Sparkling Moonlight River, 5-6, Cuba, First

Michael Parsons, Sadness, 5-6, IMS, First

Austin Bickel, Boulder, 5-6, IMS, Second

Brooklyn Rhinehart, Doves, 5-6, SRV, Second

Ella Bashera, Self Portrait, 5-6, IMS Honorable Mention

Layla Geick, Jack-o-Lantern, 5-6, SRV, Honorable Mention

Louis Fournier, Self Portrait of Myself, 5-6, IMS, Honorable Mention

Bradley Urasz, Jack-o-Lantern, 5-6, SRV, Honorable Mention

Sarah Wheeler, Do I Know You?, 7-8, Canton, First

Jack Wheelwright, The Overlook, 7-8, IMS, First

Ally Mahr, The City, 7-8, IMS, Second

Makayla Marvel, Graphite on Paper, 7-8, IMS, Second

Marin Hilton, Lighthouse, 7-8, IMS, Honorable Mention

Eva Knollman, Spring Flower, 7-8, IMS, Honorable Mention

Kadence Schoolcraft, Cityscape, 7-8, IMS, Honorable Mention

Alivia Hanlin, Mangled and Tangled, 9-12, SRV, First

Brianna Hedden, Passions, 9-12, CHS, First

Elena Herrera, The Journey, 9-12, SRV, First

Haley Olson, Summer Day, 9-12, First

Darya Shestakova, Solitude, 9-12, SRV, First

Olivia Bugos, Plain Sailing, 9-12, CHS, Second

Madelyn Fulton, Water Lily, 9-12, CHS, Second

Kaitlyn Paso, Death, 9-12, SRV, Second

Jacob Zephry, The Hunter’s Visual, 9-12, SRV, Second

Melody Barnes, Roxann, 9-12, CHS, Honorable Mention

Kaitlyn Furgerson, Vision, 9-12, CHS, Honorable Mention

Malee Hanks, Burning Man, 9-12, SRV, Honorable Mention

Madeline Hough, Pet Selfie, 9-12, CHS, Honorable Mention

Tori Mas, Fallin’ Leaves, 9-12, SRV, Honorable Mention

Sydney Matthews, Warriors Defense, 9-12, CHS, Honorable Mention

Alexis Prescher, Zombie Frank, 9-12, SRV, Honorable Mention

Jenna Schleich, Memories, 9-12, SRV, Honorable Mention

Chelsea Steck, Broken, 9-12, SRV, Honorable Mention



Popular Vote Winners-Students

Kindergarten

Farrah Busswell, Lion, Lincoln, First

Grace Miller, Hester, Eastview, Second

Vanessa Aguiler, Owl, SRV, Third



Grades 1-2

Eden Crnkovich, In the Moonlight, Westview, First

Judah Hedges, Giraffe, Eastview, Second

Alexis Lovitt, Birds Eye Snowman, SRV, Third



Grades 3-4

Ruthann Lensman, Snowglobe, SRV, First

Brianna Halfaday, Paul Klee Inspired, Eastview, Second

Elisabeth Geick, New Friends, SRV, Third



Grades 5-6

Haley Johnson, Sparkling Moonlight River, Cuba, First

Emma Hardest, Emma, IMS, Second

Louis Founier, Self Portrait of Myself, IMS, Third



Grades 7-8

Sarah Wheeler, Do I Know You?, Canton, First

Carly Romine, Lighthouse, IMS, Second

Marin Hilton, Lighthouse, IMS, Third



Grades 9-12

Haley Olsen, Summer Day, SRV, First

Paige Kerchinsky, Reagan Jean, CHS

Brianna Hedden, Passions, CHS, Third

For photos of the art show, visit our online gallery.