The Fulton County Health Department has received a grant from Ameren to help households who are a little over current LIHEAP Program Guidelines.

If your past 30 days gross income is less than the chart below, then you can call the health department for an appointment.



Depending on the amount of your gross income, that individual may qualify for LIHEAP (Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program) or the Ameren Grant. If you have not been in for assistance since Oct. 1, 2018, you may qualify for one of the health department’s programs. They will need a social security card for all household members, past 30 days gross income for all household members and your Ameren bill.



You may call the health department at 309-647-1134 ext. 245 to schedule an appointment.



The Ameren grant is on a first come first serve basis until funding is exhausted.



The guidelines are as follows:

Household size 1 - your 30 days gross income must be less than $2,023

Household size 2 - $2,743

Household size 3 - $3,463

Household size 4 - $4,183

Household size 5 - $4,903

Household size 6 - $5,623

Household size 7 - $6,343

Household size 8 - $7,043