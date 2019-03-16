The Lewistown Lady Indian softball team finished the 2018 season 20-5, losing 4-1 to North Fulton in the sectional championship game.

“We got six or seven girls who contributed last year and the year before,” said the coach. “The experienced upperclassmen will be great for the talented freshmen we have. They will be able to take them under their wings.”



Last year’s seniors - Trissa Shawgo (CF, .329), Ashley Barclay (SS, .182), and Ashlyn Towery (P-IB, 9-3, 130 Ks) will be missed. However, the cupboard isn’t empty.



“We have four of our top five hitters back,” said McLaughlin.



Sydney Shaeffer (C, .382), Kate Hampton (P-IB, .369), Cortney Hopkins (DP, .365), and Carmyn Baldwin (LF, .304), lead the offense. Others penciled in the starting lineup are Kirsten Shawgo (RF), Hannah Burdess (3B) and Maddy Swearingen (2B).



Hampton, one of the four seniors along with Burdess, Hampton and Swearingen, enters the season as the No. 1 pitcher. After Towery went down with a shoulder injury last spring, Hampton got on a roll, finishing the season at 9-2 with a 2.04 ERA. She fanned 61 in 61.2 innings, which included 1-0 wins over Canton and Beardstown.



“Kate isn’t what you would call a strikeout pitcher,” said her coach. “We will have to play excellent defense behind her.”



Backing up Hampton on the mound are Kaeli Spotloe, a sophomore, who was 1-0 in 2018 with 1.40 ERA in 10 innings. Baldwin won her only decision with a 1.00 ERA in seven innings. Freshman Brooke Hampton may also see some mound action.In addition, after missing her freshman year because of a knee injury, Avery Smith adds even more depth to the pitching staff.



Also looking for playing time are Emily Wise (2B) while Chelsey Hopkins, a freshman, will be inserted as a runner and could see some time at several of the infield positions.



The younger Hampton might also see some time in the outfield. Spotloe can play first when not on the mound.



Smith also can play first base and in the outfield.



Other players in the program are Stephanie Donahoe, Tiffany Carlin, Aleah Grove, Lakyn Kerr, Ella Potter, Lanie Swearingen and Addison Yurkovich.



As the season unfolds, McLaughlin is looking for someone to replace Barclay. The leading candidate is freshman Macy Mikulich. The coach believes that Mikulich will be good enough to hit in the middle of the lineup.



Because of the Lady Indians’ success last season several of the players received All-State and All-Conference honors. Those include: Towery, Shawgo, Hampton, Shaeffer, Hopkins and Baldwin.



Assistant coaches are Stefanie Rogers and Stephen Jones.