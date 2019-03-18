Members of the Farmington track and field squads took part Saturday in the 13th annual Silver Streak Last Chance Meet at the Huff Athletic Center on the campus of Monmouth College.

Members of the Farmington track and field squads took part Saturday in the 13th annual Silver Streak Last Chance Meet at the Huff Athletic Center on the campus of Monmouth College.



The meet featured 27 schools from all three classes in Illinois.



Boys results for Farmington included the following:

60-meters – Jason Chrestensen, 31st, 8.04 and Jack Stevens, 38th, 8.65.

200 – Ethan Evans, 21st, 26.33 and Quinton Fultz, 35th, 27.87.

400 – Chrestensen, 29th, 1:01.08 and Stevens, 43rd, 1:08.62.

800 – Gabriel Benson, 36th, 2:40.75 and David Pepple, 42nd, 2:56.79.

1600 – Adian Basalay, 28th, 5:23.10.

60 hurdles – Sam Fletcher, 18th, 10.30.

4x400 relay – Basalay, Andrew Cation, Fletcher and Brayden Smith, ninth, 3:47.42.

4x800 – Basalay, Cation, Fletcher and Smith, third, 8:51.18.

Shot put – Chris Haggard, 24th, 39-feet, ½-inch and Travis Sutherland, 34th, 33-11.

Pole vault – Fulton, seventh, 10-0.



———



Girls results for Farmington included the following:

60 – Myranda Hursey, 20th, 8.70.

200 – Hursey, 21st, 30.32 and Bridget Kalb, 40th, 33.51.

400 – Victoria Benedict, 26th, 1:12.97 and Kaitlyn Lebron, 30th, 1:13.98.

800 – Lily Sharum, 25th, 2:56.01 and Melissa McVey, 29th, 2:59.01.

1600 – Laura Stevens, 14th, 6:13.54 and Makenna Hintz, 16th, 6:14.92.

3200 – Addy Neal, 13th, 14:12.35 and Annabelle Easley, 20th, 15:20.39.

60 hurdles – Deidra Lange, 18th, 11.18.

4x800 – Hintz, McVey, Stevens and Sharum, seventh, 11:23.45.

Shot put – Kendra Renfroe, 11th, 32-feet, 7-inches and Natasha Lesones, 18th, 31-0.

Pole vault – Sarah Litchfield, second, 10-6 and Kylie Turner, fourth, 9-0.

Long jump – Lange, 31st, 12-0 and Kami Kelsey, 35th, 11-3.

Triple jump – Kalb and Lange, tied for 17th, 28-5.