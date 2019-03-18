The Prairieland Conference All-Stars turned in a record-setting performance in defeating the Tomahawk All-Stars 140-79 Sunday afternoon at Havana High School.

The Prairieland Conference All-Stars turned in a record-setting performance in defeating the Tomahawk All-Stars 140-79 Sunday afternoon at Havana High School. The 140 points breaks the old record of 122 set by the Prarieland Conference team in 2011.



The game proved to be a blowout from the get-go.



The eventual winners had leads of 12-2 and 20-6 with just over four minutes off the clock. Lewistown’s Cade Beekman helped the PLC team immensely as the game unfolded with a trio of 3-pointers. Reece Teubel (Brimfield) chipped in with five points.



Meanwhile, the THC team couldn’t get its shots to fall. It connected on just 3 of its first 18 field goal attempts until Reid Sondgeroth’s 3-pointer made it a 28-11 game with 13:07 still left in the first half.



Any hopes for the THC team to get back into the game went away beginning with 11:37 left in the half when the PLC team hit 9-of-10 field goal attempts in just under five minutes. Charlie McKinty (Elmwood) accounted for 13 of those points, hitting a pair of two-point baskets along with a trio of 3-pointers.



The rest of the half continued to go the way of the Prairieland team as it finished the final 20 minutes on a 25-8 run, giving them a 79-30 lead at the intermission.



Trevor Heath (Peoria Heights) found range on three, 3-pointers in the half. Additionally, Trace Fletcher (Havana) contributed a 3-pointer before Nick Pollitt (Lewistown) chipped in with a 2-pointer.



With the outstanding offensive performance turned in by the Prairieland team in the first half, the only question left about the game was would there be a new scoring record.



With offense from Cal Engebretson (Knoxville), Teubel and others, the winners, coached by Lewistown’s Clayton Hatfill, reached 121 points on Beekman’s field goal with 5:19 left on the clock. Finally, after a two and a half minute dry spell, Colton Thurman (North Fulton) lifted his team over the old mark with a put-back basket with 2:41 left in the game.



McKinty and Cayden Mahr (A-Town) scored four points down the stretch before Jacob Brown’s (Elmwood) accounted for the final points in the game.



After scoring just 30 points in the first half, the THC team put 49 points on the board after the intermission. Charlie Hodges (Delavan) had a hot hand in the second half, scoring 14 of his team’s points. Max May (Illini Central), Race Damm (Illini Central) and Cam Scott (Illini Bluffs) chipped in with seven points apiece.



The winners hit 25 3-pointers compared to just eight for the THC team.



PRAIRIELAND CONFERENCE scoring

McKinty, 28; Beekman, 19; Teubel, 18; Engebretson, 12; Mahr, 12; Heath, 12; Thurman, 10; Jack Pico, 9; Fletcher, 9; Tyler Dimmitt, 6; Brown, 3; Pollitt, 2



TOMAHAWK CONFERENCE scoring

Hodges, 17; Scott, 13; Sondgeroth, 11; May, 9; Damm, 9; Brady Vanna-ken, 5; Jonathan Shehorn, 4; Sam Dixon, 2; Cole Wherley, 2; Hunter Buck, 2; Brody Baker, 2; Kaleb Richardson, 2; Joshua Duncan, 1